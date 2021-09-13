Anu Mitra On Her Bollywood Debut With “Do Ajnabee”; Hard work Pays Off

Anu Mitra is one of the dreamers and achievers in the entertainment industry. As she awaits the release of her first Bollywood film, “Do Ajnabee” the actor recently expressed her delight at being a part of it. She even expressed how glad she was to be starting her Bollywood career with such a lovely cast and how much she adored them all. She shared her experiences and journey from a small town to the land of dreams Mumbai.
She is going to mark her Bollywood debut as an actress with Rehaan Roy, Aman Yatan Verma and Kurush Deboo. Talking about her debut she said, “Hard work Pays Off”, and Do Ajnabee being my first has allowed me to transcend my limitations and how. My heart is overjoyed to learn that this film marked the beginning of my career in Hindi cinema with these lovely folks.
Anu has always had the bug of being an actor since the day she started watching Bollywood movies. She went against all of the odds and struggles that came in during her journey. After years of struggle and now she is ready to hit the big screen soon with her Bollywood debut. The film “Do Ajnabee” is being made under the production of “Blockbuster Films & Entertainment” film's director has been handed to Sanjeev Kumar Rajput. He has directed many movies like 'Haunted Hills, etc, which has performed well amongst the audience. Two of his films will be released in November. 'The decision to distribute the film OTT or in theatres would be determined later due to the circumstances resulting from Corona,' adds director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput. Right now, we're concentrating on making a terrific movie. Talking about "Do Ajnabee" Sanjeev said, this movie is going to set a new standard in the film industry with its different storyline.
Anu Mitra used her Instagram account to offer a new update on the film, such as the recording of the song for her debut film "Do Ajnabee." She uploaded a post in which she wrote the song that was recorded for my upcoming feature film, Do Ajnabee. Yasser Desai and Palak Mucchal performed the song. So get ready for Anu Mitra's debut film "Do Ajnabee," a murder mystery drama.
The shoot has been delayed owing to the COVID-19 shutdown and restrictions, but it will resume at the end of this month. Nonetheless, the beginning has arrived, and Anu Mitra is ecstatic. She is ready to mark her presence in Bollywood from the small town of Jamshedpur. She believes that even after coming from a small village, many successful performers like Priyanka Chopra, R. Madhavan and many more have ploughed their way into the entertainment industry.