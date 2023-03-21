Anuj Harshwardhan Sharma – An author making a positive impact

New Delhi (India), March 21: Recognized by prestigious international organizations like, “World’s Greatest Record” and “Harvard World Records”, Anuj Harshwardhan Sharma’s inspiring book focuses on helping orphan children improve their lives. He entitled the book “Look Within- I’m Your Mother”, intending to teach them what their mothers would have taught them. In 2022, with this objective in mind, he wrote a book specifically for orphan children. Anuj later waived his copyrights on the book and made it freely available on his website, www.ahwsharma.com, so that authors from other nations could download it and modify it as they saw fit before sharing it with children in their regions.
In his book "Look Within - I'm Your Mother", Children do require parents, but not all children are fortunate enough to have them nearby, Anuj noted. Our parents teach us a lot of things, but what about people who never had the chance? We must remember them. He continued, "As members of the society, it becomes our responsibility to go out to them and impart to them the knowledge that, had their parents been living, would have been imparted to them. Others argue that children without parents are more prone to commit crimes and have problems with the law. I think we need to support them in staying on the right track and transforming them into respectable citizens. This book is an excellent attempt to help those who need it the most- children without parents.
This is his tenth book; he has written books in several genres before this one. His first book, "One Nation One Tax-GST", was published in 2017, following other books on GST. The next book that he wrote was Disrupting Technologies. Also, Anuj had the chance to collaborate with key industry pioneers, including Bharat Law House. Yet instead of concentrating solely on finance, he also ventured into historical fiction with his novel "Against All Odds At Saragarhi," which is based on a real-life conflict that was the subject of a significant motion picture.
Anuj Harshwardhan Sharma, an IT and finance specialist in his mid-thirties, has made a commendable effort to use his words to improve the lives of orphan children. He aspired to make a difference in the lives of individuals who needed assistance. He is the author of numerous books in a variety of genres, including war, historical fiction, horror, and, of course, finance.
Anuj said that lacking appropriate parental guidance makes a significant impact on children's lives and that without guidance, they are lost. He was inspired to write this book by this. Certainly, a book cannot cover everything, but it is still worthwhile to try.
When asked why he decided to write his first book, the author remarked, "When the GST was ready to roll out, there was a lot of uncertainty among the students and professionals about it, so I thought if I could publish a book on the subject, it will benefit the finance fraternity. That is what motivated me to pen my first book, which I released in 2017”.
He is presently working on several additional fictional works. Anuj concluded, "My collection of flash will be published soon". In terms of his writing style, he thinks that he needs to adapt it based on the genre. He was quick to clarify that his objective is always to make his books engaging. Do they always communicate something to the reader? Not always, he replies. But the reader can often find hidden messages in his fiction. His novel "Despite All Odds- At Saragarhi," for instance, inspires readers to have the fortitude to overcome difficulties.
He mentions Stephen E. Ambrose, HP Lovecraft, and Antony Beevor as some of his favourite writers. He acknowledges that he is awed by their capacity to take the reader back to their time of war. On the other side, Lovecraft excels at creating new worlds.
Besides his family, he attributes his decision to pursue his passion for being a writer to his friends and coworkers. He told us, "When writing my previous book, I realized that I still have a lot to learn. I think that every writer, whether seasoned or beginning, may always get better. Improvement is always possible.
He offers this advice to aspiring authors. If you stop writing, you can't publish. Never stop writing, even if you believe your writing is poor. Keep writing because it will help you learn and develop. Moreover, keep submitting your work to publishers. Don't let rejections discourage you because they are a necessary part of the process.
To his readers? With a smile, he continues, "I love them.
For more information, visit: www.ahwsharma.com