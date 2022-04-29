Anusheel Chowdry’s glorifying journey of entrepreneurship is awe inspiring

Not so long ago, social media was considered a medium to connect with near and dear ones. However, the evolution of the internet has turned the tables with social media helping many people earn great fortunes. Today’s younger generation is hooked to social media as they are serving a platter of content to their audience. Anusheel Chowdry is one of the talented and creative professionals who has contributed immensely to creating relatable and hilarious content.
Unlike the traditional marketing methods, the digital medium has changed the facet of marketing. Anusheel, with his creative flair, has given digital marketing a new meaning. Started working during his teenage years, the young lad had a fair share of struggles in his life. Many had a notion that his addiction to the smartphone will lead him nowhere. But look at him today, he has made a living out of social media and is collaborating with top-notch brands and content creators from different verticals.
Hailing from Chennai, the 21-year-old is currently heading the marketing vertical of a reputed company named VSG Media in Dubai. At such a tender age, Anusheel Chowdry has proved his mettle with his creativity. Not to forget, the digital virtuoso played an instrumental role in upscaling the sales of his father’s gifting business in the retail and online ecosystem across India. Having completed his graduation from Christ University, Bangalore, Anusheel at one point, was not keen to pursue his studies.
At his father’s insistence, he completed his education, thereby chasing his entrepreneurial goals. Interestingly, when Anusheel was in college, he had already created a lucrative way of minting money. “I understood that education was the foundation to build my career. I believe that every individual should complete their education first as it is significant in today’s time”, revealed the entrepreneur. On the professional side, his core skills lie in influencer marketing, content integration, paid media campaigns and celebrity management.
Anusheel has often said that social media was his passion, and he is overwhelmed to make his passion a full-time profession. His creative flair has helped him build a successful meme page on Instagram called ‘The Ultimate Trolls’. The page is already inching 800K followers, and it is one of Anusheel’s best achievements till date. Moreover, the entrepreneur has earlier been invited to his school to deliver a speech on entrepreneurship. He says, “It will always be a moment of pride that I was one of the chosen names from the alumnus to deliver a speech in school.”
As Anusheel Chowdry continues to excel in his work, he states that nothing is impossible to achieve if a person is passionate about it. There’s no denying that the talented guy has a bright future ahead, and we are sure that there are many achievements he is yet to achieve in his spectacular career.
You can connect with Anusheel Chowdry on Instagram - @anusheelchowdry