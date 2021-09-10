Anvarul Hasan Annu - Emerging Star of Bollywood has something to share on his birthday

Anvarul Hasan Annu is the new handsome, energetic, and emerging star of the film industry. Anvarul Hasan Annu is doing a great effort to make his career bright. He became a fitness boy to fulfill his dream of acting.
Anvarul Hasan Annu is belongs from Rajasthan. He want to become actor since childhood. He takes acting like a big dream of himself. Anvarul Hasan Annu went to Mumbai to pursue their dream of acting. Anvarul Hasan pursued a diploma in acting from the cinelanza film Academy of Jaipur. Then pursued another diploma from Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute.
Anvarul Hasan Annu is really working hard to achieve success in acting so that his dream of becoming an actor comes true. He is working on his look. He is doing a hard workout to gain a muscular body. Annu spends lots of time in the gym to maintain his body.
In the few days of acting, Annu has gained so many fans. His fans not only love his muscular body but also his dressing sense. Anvarul Hasan Annu has an attractive and unique dressing sense. Annu wears unique clothes to look attractive that is why his fans follow his dressing sense to look attractive as Anvarul Hasan Annu
He has completed two video songs which has fabulous response from audience. Naina ni billo was his first debut song. In this song, Annu is paired with Actress Ruma Sharma. The song named Naina ni billo recently completed 1 million on YouTube.
Anvarul Hasan Annu was recently seen in the song named Lakk Shake. Annu is paired with Tina Ahuja the daughter of well-known Bollywood Star Govinda. Recently,Lakk Shake completed 5 million+ views on YouTube and still doing good.
As we said earlier that the year 2021 comes with lots of opportunities for Anvarul Hasan Annu. His movie EK Kahani scheduled to release this year end.
He told us that many big projects he has signed & he can’t reveal the name because of Non-disclosure agreement.