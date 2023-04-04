ApeCoin (APE) And Bitcoin (BTC) Fail To Rise While Collateral Network (COLT) Set To Pump 3500%

The presale of Collateral Network (COLT) has begun at a price of $0.01, and market pundits have opined that the market value of the project will surge by 35x in the coming months.
Thus, investors have poured wholeheartedly into Collateral Network (COLT), and the project has raised about $240k in just a few days of its presale. On the contrary, ApeCoin (APE) and Bitcoin (BTC) have faced severe conditions.
ApeCoin (APE) Failed To Benefit From TwelveFold
As the TwelveFold event of Yuga Labs failed to reach expectations, the ApeCoin (APE) community has become bearish. TwelveFold was a much-publicized auction of Yuga Labs’ inaugural Bitcoin-based NFT collection.
But the event has failed to bring any appreciation in the value of ApeCoin (APE). ApeCoin (APE) is a token that fuels the entire APE ecosystem. ApeCoin (APE) is developed by Yuga Labs.
Interestingly, ApeCoin (APE) shot to fame due to its association with Bored Ape Yacht Club, which is one of the most successful NFT projects. The price of ApeCoin (APE) has fallen by 20% in the last seven days. On the monthly chart, the price of ApeCoin (APE) has tumbled by 27%. Consequently, ApeCoin (APE) is currently trading at $3.90, which is 86% below its all-time high of $27.51.
Bitcoin’s (BTC) Future Looks Gloomy
By market capitalization, Bitcoin (BTC) is the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Hence, the slightest movement in Bitcoin’s (BTC) price can make a big impact on the overall crypto market.
Thus, the continuous falling price of Bitcoin (BTC) has sent the crypto market into troubled waters. Some experts are worried whether Bitcoin (BTC) would ever be able to overcome the prevailing bearish price cycle.
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has not been able to cross the level of $24,000 for the past many months. Besides, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 8% in the last seven days. As a result, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $20,555.98, which is 70% below its all-time high of $68,789.63.
Investors Oversubscribe Collateral Network’s (COLT) Presale
Crafting a market niche for itself, Collateral Network (COLT) has emerged as the most promising project in the crypto world.
Collateral Network (COLT) is the world’s first and only blockchain-based platform that exclusively streamlines the exercise of lending and borrowing cryptos with a peer-to-peer system.
With Collateral Network (COLT), borrowers can obtain a loan by using their physical assets like watches, fine wines, vintage cars, and many more.
What Collateral Network (COLT) does is simple, transparent, permissionless, and borderless. The platform mints fractional NFTs against the borrower's real-world assets, and these NFTs enables multiple lenders to fund portions of the loan.
Being permissionless and borderless allows Collateral Network (COLT) to process loans without affecting the credit history of individuals. Borrowers can easily redeem their assets after settling their loans.
Collateral Network (COLT) aims to decentralize the archaic lending industry with institutional-level liquidity. Powered by COLT, its native token, the ecosystem has a variety of benefits like staking rewards, governance rights, and more. Currently priced at $0.01, and set to surge by up to 3500%, COLT represents a strong opportunity for investors to profit worldwide.
