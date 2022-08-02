API3: Why Web3 Will Be The Next Iteration Of The Internet

As technology evolves every year, our interaction with the World Wide Web, as we know it, also changes. We started with the static version called Web1.0, moved onto a social version called Web2.0, and are looking at the next-in-line Web3.
What is it exactly? Web3 is a dynamic web that gives you an overall experience of blockchain technology. This web will employ AI and machine learning to create a personalized experience for every user. API3, a part of the Web3 revolution, explores the interaction of next-generation technology with users and delivers futuristic applications.
Web3 consists of decentralized apps or dApps that are not in control of a single server. This gives you more privacy than the existing web. In simple words, when your data flows through a server, it can be accessed by the entity controlling the server; however, with Web3, your data is encrypted end-to-end. As per API3, this revolutionary development will enable everyone to manage their data and own it without the involvement of a third party.
This advancement is the most trustworthy development so far. “This world of social media has led to easier access to data of any kind, which is why our data's security is at risk. Web3 solves this issue. This is where the internet is headed,” says the API3 team. This version of the web gives every creator the right to their data and allows them easier monetization of their creation. The transparency that comes with blockchain technology will enable users to interact without any threat.
The transition has already begun. Every day we are moving closer to the new version of the internet. This limitless technology will open more unique avenues for the users without the constraints of geography or location. As we move forward in the era of modernization, Web3, according to API3, will add new aspects to the word 'smart' technology and alter the way we perceive the internet.