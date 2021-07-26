Applying for a business loan? Here are the important business loan documents to keep handy

In a fast-paced, competitive world, businesses require a significant amount of money to operate and turn a profit. Whether it is for business expansion, daily cash flow management, or buying new machinery, capital is a must for optimal function. This is why entrepreneurs rely on business financing to keep cash flow reserves healthy.
Thankfully, in today's financial market, access to capital is much simpler and time-efficient. Many business loan lenders offer collateral-free loans at competitive interest rates. These instant business loans are quick to apply for and make it easier for business owners to address pressing needs. To know more about such an offering, its eligibility requirements, and the business loan documents required to avail it, read on.
How to get the right business loan?
To get the best credit facility for your business, here are a few tips to follow:
• Compare lenders
The first step to take is to compare the lenders and choose an offering with suitable features. Check the loan terms to ensure it has provisions that can benefit your business, be it multiple repayment options or easy prepayment facilities at low/nil charges.
• Apply with a high credit score
Lenders consider your personal CIBIL score as the business owner and the applicant for an instant loan. Having a CIBIL score of 685 or higher is ideal as it helps you enjoy speedy approval for a business loan and may even qualify for a better interest rate and a higher loan amount.
• Consider your repayment capacity
To ensure that the debt doesn’t disturb your working capital equilibrium, consider your business’s turnover and profits. Accordingly, look for a lender that offers a flexible tenor. This allows you to opt for a suitable EMI structure that doesn’t undermine your finances.
• Analyse the amount required
Borrowing an amount more than you require could cut into profits or expansion plans. To get the right loan, figure out the financing you need, and only then scout for a suitable offering.
• Check interest rates and other charges
This is by far the most important factor to consider when availing of a business loan. The rates offered to dictate the cost of the loan. As such, you must prioritise affordability. The rate you are offered will depend on market conditions, your CIBIL score and other eligibility terms. Besides the interest rate, a business loan has other charges too such as those for part-prepayment, penal interest, and processing. Try to negotiate for lower fees as much as possible to cut costs.
What are the eligibility criteria for a business loan?
While the requirements vary with each lender, here are a few universal criteria to keep in mind:
• Business loan applicants must be between 25 and 65 years of age.
• Your business should be in operation for at least 3 years and be profitable.
• Business loan applicants must have a CIBIL Score of at least 685.
Which business loan documents are required?
As with the criteria, lenders may also have varied requirements when it comes to business loan documents. Typically, you will need to furnish the following.
• KYC documents: Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, or driving license
• Proof of address: Telephone bill, electricity bill, or lease agreement
• Business documents: Registration certificate, agreement of partnership, memorandum of association, articles of association
• Financial records: Profit and loss statement, balance sheet, bank statements
What is the rate of interest charged on a business loan?
Many factors affect the rate of interest charged on a business loan and it is also negotiable to an extent. With a strong CIBIL score and financial stability, you can get a better deal at a competitive rate. Besides the interest, it pays to inquire about the annual percentage rate as well. This is the actual cost of the loan per year, including applicable fees and charges. As a business owner, this cost will factor into your liabilities, and you should know the exact value to avoid mismanagement of working capital.
What are the steps to apply for a business loan?
There are generally two ways you can apply for a business loan. You can visit the nearest branch of your lender and apply in person, or you can apply online. With an instant business loan, which is likely an unsecured offering, an online application may be a better option as it saves time. In most cases, you are required to fill a simple form and upload the necessary business loan documents. Some lenders may even have pre-approved loan offers you can avail of. These greatly expedite access to funds and can be processed in minutes.
