Aravinda Prakash.R the First International Boxing Star from Trichy

Coming from a Middle class background, Aravinda Prakash.R has gone from being a dreamer to becoming an International boxing star by representing India 6 times Internationally
It wasn't really easy for 23 years old boxer Aravinda Prakash to pursue his career in Boxing, It all started when he was 15 years old in Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) a city in Tamil Nadu.
For someone who was just 15 then, had to make one of the toughest choices in his life. Take a crack at a job opening after completing his studies or take a big gamble and go for the Third International Sports Carnival which was held in Dubai. Where Aravinda chose to go behind his dreams and eventually won Gold medal under the 'Super HeavyWeight Boxing Championship' category.
Coming from a humble background where his father was a Driver and his mother was a homemaker, a temptation to have a go at the job couldn't be discounted. Despite all that Aravinda Prakash.R kept hustling and now he has 6 different International Championships titles to his name from various countries like Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan UAE etc.
Talking about Prakash's educational background he says -'I have done MBA graduation from 'Bishop Heber College'. Aravinda also said that- I started my sports career at the age of 15 when I was in School, Back then I won many state level boxing championships and After my schooling in the year 2016, and graduation from the year 2016 to 2019 I joined for my post graduation MBA from Bishop Heber College only. It was during college time When I stepped into playing international games'.
Naming all the championships in order which Aravinda Prakash.R played according to the year was-
*"In 2016 he played 'INDO BHUTAN INTERNATIONAL GAMES' where he won the 1st place",
*"In 2017 Aravinda played 'INDO - NEPAL INTERNATIONAL GAMES' where again he gained 1st place",
*"Later In 2018 he played 'WBC INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP -THAILAND' where again he acquired 1st place",
*"In 2019 Prakash played 'WBA INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP' there he won at the 2nd place",
*"In 2019 Aravinda played for 'BEACH COMBACT INTERNATIONAL GAMES' held in Goa in India".
*"In 2020 he played 'INTERNATIONAL SPORTS CARNIVAL UAE' which was held in Dubai where Aravinda won the 1st place".
Apart from playing for India Globally Aravinda Prakash.R also runs an Academy called 'ARVIND'S ACADEMY OF BOXING' where he has trained 20+ unprivileged students for free of cost where they have also won many district and state level Championship. Aravinda started his training at young age under 'Vijay Kumar' sir who taught him boxing for free of cost for years, Aravinda is continuing the same custom by helping unprivileged students who are passionate in achieving something in the field of Boxing. Aravinda is now planning to spread his wings higher where he can make not only the entire Trichy but the whole nation proud of him.