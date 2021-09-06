Are 10th and 12th Board Marks of 2021 Valid for Govt Job

Every person wants to become financially independent. The freedom to spend our earned money wherever we want is an immense pleasure. That is why after clearing classes 10 and 12, students start searching for jobs; however, many of them are obliged to support their families.
For those with a 10th or 12th standard degree, government positions are the most secure and well-paying. Students get these jobs based on their board marks.
Jobs After Class 10 and 12
There are many job opportunities for those holding either a 10 or 12 class degree in India. Every year, government employment for 10th and 12th graders is available to job seekers from several departments. The 10th grade is the prerequisite for further education. As a result, students who cannot afford to continue their education can choose the best employment for their bright future.
All Indian government organizations and companies require the students that have cleared class 10 or 12. After clearing either of these standards, applicants can apply for government jobs based on their marks at railways, public sector companies, banks, police departments, government ministry offices, government universities, etc. Students can also seek jobs in the Indian Army or Navy based on their 10th and 12th board marks. Students can get track of the results of many job exams from Sarkari Result. They can apply for many Government Jobs as well.
Job Eligibility Criteria This Year
Before the virus hit the country, all the sectors were on a streamlined path. The education policy of the country obliged all the students to take exams. Students of classes 10 and 12 used to apply for jobs based on their marks. However, with the viral outbreak, all this smooth flow has been disrupted.
Many students were relieved when the Assam Government eventually canceled its board papers in June because of the corona situation. However, when the government revealed the evaluation criteria for exams, students were again surrounded by clouds of ambiguity. This criterion, proposed by the government-appointed special committees, included a provision that the new scheme’s mark sheets would not be recognized for state government jobs.
According to the clause, such jobs are essentially based on the marks of class 10 or 12; therefore, pupils interested in teaching or other state government employments under the Assan Government will have to take a special exam after the COVID state recovers. This special exam will probably be taken by September 15.
Student organizations, including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP), along with the opposition parties, collectively urged to remove the clause. A meeting was held between these entities and the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, keeping in view the many protests carried out in the state related to evaluation criteria; the meeting ended with a decision to cancel the clause. The conference made another decision to hold an alternate exam.
Thus, for now, class 10 and 12 mark sheets will be valid for all jobs, including the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).
A Fake Circulating Notice
With a surge in corona cases in India, the examination policy has been revised. In the years before, students have to undergo a full-fledged examination pattern, after which they would either apply for higher studies or search for a job.
Following the condition in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations decided to cancel their examination. However, a new evaluation scheme is in place, based on which students would be marked. Following this, the majority of the state boards opted to cancel the exams as well.
A post went viral on numerous social media sites and said that students promoted to classes 10 and 12 this year (2021) would not be eligible for government jobs. According to this viral post, this time, the mark sheets of classes 10 and 12 students will not be valid for government employment, which also included a photo of Prime Minister Modi.
When the fact-checking wing of the government, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), investigated the viral report, it discovered that the Government had not issued such a statement. The fact-checker advised the people to refrain from sharing such fake news.