Are All Our Indian Children Well-Protected Socially Despite Born In A Welfare State? Dr. Jagdish Chandra Rout

January 17: As child is the proverbial ‘father’ of man (mankind) as well as the promising posterity and citizen of a nation, her/his foolproof protection in terms of socio-economic and cultural guarantees is paramount.
Already being a republic along with a much-touted welfare state, India’s prime motive and objective is obviously expected to be catering to the dire needs of a child’s fulsome facilities so that both the growing-up girls and boys are nurtured and nourished into the healthy, wealthy and wise citizenry.
Since the 1970s, the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), under the direct supervision of the UNICEF, has been in place so that the human blossoms sprouting out from their respective motherly wombs could bloom and flourish in life so that the very go of our largest democracy get further galvanized into taking the world in its stride.
Nevertheless, a large number of poor women are eking out a living from daily labour for which the unavoidable circumstances force them to opt for migration into far-flung green pastures.
Not only the vulnerable women but also their children turn out to be migratory birds and struggle for existence in an alien and unfriendly environment. Even some children are born during those periods of migration that cannot be termed as a home away from home.
It has reportedly been observed by UNICEF that the ongoing pandemic (COVID situation) has adversely affected those migratory lots. Thus, the need arises for evolving requisite ‘institutional mechanisms’ so that the nagging problems and grievances of those migratory households are appropriately redressed.
Recent researches by the UNICEF have reported that a lot of migrants, who returned their homes in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, etc., during the lockdown and even amid the prevailing spectre of the apocalyptic virus, were found out to have abysmally lost their livelihood.
Needless to say, their children have obviously been destined to bear the brunt of deteriorating health and nutrition, along with the basic educational amenities being a far cry.
The study made by a galaxy of experts has reportedly revealed that a large number of children, belonging to the parents earning bread and butter as migrant labour force, encounter the ‘barriers’ of both ‘eligibility’ and ‘access’ to their fundamental rights of education and healthcare facilities, let alone food.
Hence, the socio-economic experts opine that there is an absolute need to rightfully record and register the official data of this migratory populace and their children so that a well-calibrated and coordinated approach has to be in place by the respective regional governments.
It has also been stressed that the yawning gaps of data during the information-gathering exercise have to be religiously rectified in close coordination earnestly maintained by the employers of the migrant labourers, the respective state governments and the NGOs/civil society organisations.
Due to the present digital era and most of the information/data being digitized officially, the delivery system of the socio-economic and welfare schemes to the left-out migratory beneficiaries has to be made robust and really effective.
As “Necessity is the mother of inventions”, the need of the hour highly warrants a hassle-free mechanism in place to encompass even the migrant children following which they reap the benefits of being blessed to be born in a welfare Republic of India that hoists high the motto and universal peace mantra of “Omm Sarvey Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarvey Santu Niramayah, Sarvey Bhadrani Pasyantu, Maa Kaschid Dukha Bhagbet, Omm Shaantih, Shaantih, Shaantih” (May all be prosperous and happy, May all be free from illness, May all see what is spiritually uplifting, May no one suffers in any way, Only Peace, Peace & Peace pervade).
Written by Dr. Jagdish Chandra Rout.