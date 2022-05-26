Are DeFi Coins Like Avalanche (AVAX) And Pac-Man Frog (PAC) A Better Investment In 2022?

DeFi coins have been on the rise for a long time now. Even Bitcoin (BTC) aims for complete decentralisation in the future, a decision that has received massive support from its users. Currently, most DeFi currencies function on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and are native to their ecosystems.
A DeFi token differs from a coin in many ways. Decentralisation means that no third party holds any power over a currency. No regulations or fees automatically bind the transactions. That can free users from the limitations imposed by conventional banking and financial institutions.
Crypto geeks have been calling DeFi the future of cryptocurrency. They are right because there is much to desire about a DeFi coin over a standard cryptocurrency. From added transparency and security to increased utility, decentralised currencies can provide many additional benefits to users.
Avalanche (AVAX)
Dubbed "the Ethereum killer" by many, AVAX emerged to solve the problems faced by Ethereum (ETH) users. High transaction fees and slow transaction speeds were the prominent issues.
Users started calling Ethereum (ETH) "the blockchain for the bankers." They were right to complain. They were facing the same problems that they would face when using fiat currencies through banks.
Cryptocurrency has gained popularity as an alternative to fiat currencies, and decentralised finance is widely considered an alternative to banking. That is why AVAX was able to attract the attention of the masses.
It offered users an opportunity to make transactions without any third-party mediation, high costs, or delays. While ETH can process 14 transactions in one second, AVAX can process more than 4500.
AVAX has a market cap of more than $8 billion as of May 2022. It has a launchpad and uses a distribution methodology focused on widespread participation.
AVAX did speed up transactions and offer a cheaper solution to crypto trading. However, its focus was on the development of decentralised apps. However, the developers of the apps were the primary targets, not the users. Newer DeFi tokens like Pac-Man Frog (PAC) are ready to change that.
Pac-Man Frog (PAC)
Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is an emerging DeFi coin based on Solana (SOL) rather than Ethereum (ETH). Choosing SOL over ETH was essential for a DeFi token like PAC that aims to offer increased NFT liquidity.
Solana (SOL) network can carry out 6500 transactions per second compared to the 4500 carried out by Avalanche (AVAX). Ethereum (ETH) can only handle 15 per second. That might explain why crypto geeks are hoping for Pac-Man Frog (PAC) to break all existing records set by DeFi tokens.
PAC is also the first GameFi, DeFi token that aims to combat many issues plaguing the gaming community. It will divide the control over gaming policies and gaming revenues between the gamers, game developers, and game owners.
Currently, most of the control is in the hands of big tech or game developers without any participation from the gamers. 2 billion gamers across the globe are waiting for a chance to benefit from the gaming revenue they help generate.
The gaming community is likely to favour PAC. An NFT marketplace is also a part of the PAC model. It uses a democratic concept of governance for the planned projects. There will be no intermediary involved, and the users will be the choosers. That is why analysts are optimistic about Pac-Man Frog (PAC) being one of the DeFi tokens set to explode this year.
DeFi tokens like Avalanche (AVAX) have long been trying to replace banking systems and 'the blockchain for the bankers' - a term used for Ethereum (ETH). AVAX offered a much faster and cheaper solution to crypto trading than ETH.
However, emerging currencies like Pac-Man Frog (PAC) are pushing the horizons of DeFi much, much further. PAC is a DeFi community token that can take NFT liquidity to a whole new level in 2022. Its presale is a golden opportunity for investors to experience everything a modern DeFi token can offer.
For more information on Pac-Man Frog (PAC):
Join Presale: https://presale.pacmanfrog.io/register
Website: https://pacmanfrog.io/