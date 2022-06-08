Are Firepin Token (FRPN), Uniswap (UNI) and Chainlink (LINK) just as good as the buzz they’ve created?

Investing promotes financial security, as it allows passive income in your present and future. Activating your investing spirit will accelerate any dreams you have to obtain huge wealth while also generating inflation-beating returns. Cryptocurrencies are one of the trendiest investment options this technology-driven world we live in today has seen.
It’s in the best interest of investors to keep a close eye on block-chain based cryptocurrencies that have the potential to shoot up in the future, in order to reap the benefits of market volatility. Millions of investors are already doing so, and if you can relate to this, this article will look at Firepin Token (FRPN) and a couple other low-cost cryptocurrencies with a lot of potential.
What does Uniswap bring to the Crypto market?
Uniswap (UNI) is an open-source protocol for supplying liquidity and trading ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It has a seamless user experience by removing third parties and worthless forms of rent extraction, creating a safer exchange of activity.
Its platform allows users to exchange tokens on a peer-to-peer basis, without the assistance of a centralised party. A refreshingly different outlook than other crypto exchanges such as Binance, FTX, and Coinbase which are centralised platforms and make staggering commissions off their users.
Let’s unpack the Chainlink (LINK) buzz
Chainlink was launched in June 2017, and has since accrued a market value of 3.4 Billion USD as of May 2022. Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralised oracle network that distributes data to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. By connecting Ethereum (ETH) smart contracts with off-chain resources like data feeds, and traditional bank payments, it enables smart contracts to interact with real-world data. This is without a doubt, an outstanding advantage. Chainlink (LINK) is appealing to developers who want to build reliable decentralised applications. Its reliability is pushed by the oracle services which provide a network of independent nodes, which decrease the risk of data manipulation and fraud.
Additionally, Chainlink (LINK) is one of just a few cryptocurrency tokens backed by real-world usage. More and more dApps are being built on Ethereum, meaning the demand for Chainlink’s services will likely increase overtime. This will certainly maintain the buzz around Chainlink (LINK) price for the upcoming years.
Why Firepin Token (FRPN) continues to gain interest..
Firepin Token (FRPN) was created in February 2022, and has since created a huge buzz around it. The Firepin Token (FRPN) whitepaper tells us that: “Firepin is decentralised and maintained by its enthusiastic community. We promote open communication and believe that the three pillars of establishing longevity are trust, openness, and community”. Achieving great success because of its community-driven cryptocurrency run by its DAO (Decentralised Autonomous Organisation), the Firepin Token (FRPN) aims to build the largest community in the crypto world, and encourage long-term rapid rise in the Firepin Token's price.
We can great interest surrounding Firepin Token (FRPN) as the token has increased from its original presale price of $0.0000067 to $0.002 at the time of publishing; evidence that the buzz around this project is brewing.
