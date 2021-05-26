Are Home Warranties Good Investments?

Being a responsible homeowner means coping with unexpected problems. You'll never know when the plumbing will back up or the washing machine will stop working. Repair costs add up quickly, so it's nice to have a little protection. That's where home warranty coverage comes in.
Our home warranty company offers these policies, which cover the costs of replacing or repairing appliances and systems that break down from ordinary wear and tear. These warranties provide the reassurance that, if anything happens, your systems and appliances will be covered. In this guide, we'll explain what home warranties cover, how they work, and how they can help homeowners save money while protecting themselves from unexpected repair bills.
What Do Home Warranties Cover?
As stated previously, home warranties cover appliance repairs. While coverage specifics may vary by plan, most of our plans cover the following:
• Electrical systems
• HVAC systems
• Plumbing
• Dryers and washing machines
• Refrigerators, dishwashers, stoves, and garbage disposals
• Ductwork
• Water heaters
• Telephone wiring
With the options we offer, it's easy to customize a home warranty plan based on your budget and coverage needs. For instance, if you need coverage for an "extra" such as a swimming pool, we can help.
When researching home warranty plans, it's important to get an idea of what these policies cover. If you've just bought a home with an outdated kitchen, for instance, you'll want to ensure that the appliances are covered under the plan.
What Home Warranties Don't Cover
It's equally vital to find out what's not covered, so there are no unpleasant and costly surprises. While it's possible to add coverage for certain items that aren't covered by standard policies, if you're choosing a basic home warranty, there are a few things it may not cover. These exemptions include:
• Garage door openers
• Outdoor items such as sprinkler systems
• Roof problems that aren't plumbing-related
• Secondary HVAC systems
• Septic systems
Pre-existing conditions are also excluded. In such scenarios, the safest bet is to ask the home seller to replace or repair the item as part of the pre-closing negotiation process.
If any of these exclusions are worrisome, consider asking about supplemental coverage. Remember, though, that the extra coverage will come with additional fees.
The Differences Between Homeowner's Insurance and a Home Warranty
There's a notable difference between these two types of coverage. While home warranties cover appliances and systems that fail due to daily wear and tear, homeowner's insurance covers the structure and its contents from damage related to catastrophic events.
Most of the distinctions between homeowner's insurance and home warranties lie in what's covered and when that coverage kicks in. With home warranties, there's no need to wait for damage to occur-;ordinary use is enough to incur coverage.
When is the Best Time to Purchase a Home Warranty?
Many people buy warranties when they move into their homes, especially if those homes are a little older. And, in some cases, buyers ask their sellers to include warranty coverage with the home. However, it's not necessary to buy or have a home warranty when moving in; you can buy this important coverage at any time.
The Cost of Home Warranty Coverage
The cost of a home warranty varies widely, and it depends on various factors. The state you live in, the age of the home, the policy's details, and the level of coverage all play a role in pricing. Most policies have one-year terms, with fees paid in a lump sum. Sometimes, it's possible to save by purchasing the warranty along with the home, and many buyers opt to take advantage of our promotions and specials.
How Home Warranties Work
If you've bought a warranty and need to file a claim, be sure to check the policy documents to ensure that the problem will be covered. If it's included, call your provider right away and tell them about the situation. We work with most service providers, and one will contact you to set up an appointment.
Though there's a yearly fee for home warranty coverage, you'll still have to pay a service charge when a repair technician arrives. It may cost a little bit of money to have a provider come out to look at a malfunctioning appliance, but if they can't fix it, we'll cover the costs of replacement and installation.
If you are dissatisfied with the way your service is provided-;for instance, if your warranty claim is denied or if you're unhappy with a replacement appliance-;it's easy to file an appeal. Like all other insurers, home warranty providers have flexibility when handling claims. If you believe there's been an error or you haven't received the expected level of service, it's important to speak up.
Are Home Warranties Necessary?
There's no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. Not all homeowners need warranty coverage; it's up to you and the amount of risk you're willing to assume. If you're moving into a newly built home or have recently updated its appliances, it may be safe to wait for coverage. Conversely, if you're moving into an existing home or one with older appliances, it may be worthwhile to make the investment. Contact us today to learn more about the benefits of our warranty coverage.
In Closing
If you're the kind of homeowner who values the benefits provided by a bit of extra reassurance, buying a home warranty plan is likely a good choice. It may mean purchasing a policy when closing on a new home, or it might involve waiting a few years and buying a plan after your appliances have gone through some wear and tear. No matter which route you take, we can help you research coverage options to find the right fit for your expected needs, your family, and your budget.
As one of the industry's top home warranty companies, we offer some of the country's most comprehensive plans. Contact us today to find out how our home warranties can help you save money and time while protecting you from the unexpected.