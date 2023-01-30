Are Indian Companies Still Filing Patents? By Deepak Syal Director and Co-founder GreyB

In 2022 patent filing in India grew by 8.5 percent, with 61,573 patent applications. India has come a long way in innovation and patent strategy. Among the Top 10 patent offices, Australia and India saw the fastest growth in filings.
If I had written this article about a decade ago, it would be completely different.
In 2012, India had filed mere 1200 patents globally. Even companies like Huawei, Samsung, and Qualcomm individually filed more patent applications than the whole of India.
But the Indian patent system has overcome many challenges since then.
Additionally, the entrance of MNCs into the Indian market and the vision to operate at a global level are pushing Indian companies to build a safe and prosperous future through IP.
Thus many Indian companies are investing heavily in R&D, subsequently increasing patent filings in India and elsewhere.
Take TCS, for example. The company continuously develops novel inventions, from crop loss estimation to IoT platform services.
In addition to being the second-largest Indian company by market capitalization and a global leader in IT services, TCS also files the highest number of patents in its home country. The market leader has filed 1191 patents in India in the last six years!
But TCS is only one of the many Indian companies continuously filing patents in India.
Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS, and BHEL have filed over 1000 patents in India in the last six years. Not just in India, these companies actively file patents worldwide.
TCS's global application count goes to 4091 patents, of which 1009 were filed in the USA alone.
Tata Motors is another company actively filing patents. Since 2016, the Indian firm has filed over 6000 patents globally. Among these, 1350 patents were filed in the United States.
In fact, last year, the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre ranked Tata Motors 79th among the top 2,500 firms investing in R&D annually.
But these numbers didn’t add up overnight or in the last year. They are the results of consistent filing, of consistently innovating. Thanks to them, India’s vision to innovate globally is indeed shaping up.
Along with the development of innovation culture in India, this also hints toward the developing Indian patent system.
India’s IP protection and enforcement have been one of the most challenging ones.
The lengthy patent filing process and the complexity of filing patents have slowed India’s IP growth, but one of the primary reasons is the underinvestment in R&D.
In 2022, the country spent 0.65 percent of its gross domestic product on R&D. In fact, India’s R&D spending is amongst the lowest in the world.
Nevertheless, India’s patent and innovation landscape is changing for the better. Therefore, the Indian government focuses on strengthening the country’s intellectual property rights (IPR) regime.
These laws and incentives are helping companies and startups innovate more.
Consequently, patent filings in India shot up by 30% during the last five years, and patent grants increased threefold.
Surprisingly (or is it?), Indian residents have filed more patents than multinational companies in recent years. This reflects that Indian companies and startups are ready to set foot in the competitive market with novel technologies.
According to the Nasscom’s India patents report, Indian companies have filed 1.38 million tech patents in the country and over 9,500 in the US in the last five years. This increase in patent filing even boosted India’s Global Innovation Index ranking from 81st in 2015-16 to 40th in 2022.
As India invests more in the R&D sector, our vision to be a global innovation leader will bear remarkable results.