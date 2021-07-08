Are self-cleaning ovens a good investment?

Self-cleaning ovens are convenient, but are not worth the investment. The disadvantages outweigh the advantages. There's still manual cleaning involved, as well as poses fire and burns risks due to the high temperatures, which can damage components and lead to hassles. You can always consult with a professional oven repair technician to seek more advice.
This quick article will look at the disadvantages as well as advantages of investing in a self-cleaning oven.
Advantages
You won't have to clean your oven
Look. I'm not going to lie but the concept of a self-cleaning oven is a godsend. Cleaning an oven is an arduous task but if you have a self-cleaning oven then you are free from that chore!
No cleaning fumes
If you've cleaned an oven before then you know how strong the cleaning fumes are from oven cleaners, so you can save yourself from the toxic fumes with a self-cleaning oven.
Save on energy
Now, because these ovens can reach high temperatures then it is very insulated making it more energy-efficient than most ovens.
Disadvantages
Manual cleaning
You will still have to do some manual oven cleaning. You will need to clean off any food chunks before self-cleaning mode because it is a fire risk. Then after cleaning mode, you will then need to clear up the ash left from the burnt-off mood.
Smoke and fire hazard
So, the self-cleaning mode will produce smoke because it is burning off food and stains. Now as well as smoke, it can be a fire hazard because of the high temperatures it reaches to clean. Some have even reported the oven doors shattering due to the heat.
Not that energy efficient
Now, due to the high temperatures, it will also increase your electric bills.
Damage to your oven
The high heat can cause damage to the components of your oven, especially if you run the mode regularly. So, it means that you could be spending money on oven repairs!
Safety hazard
It can cause serious hazards like fire, smoke, and severe burns if the oven is not handled correctly!
Final Thoughts
So, as you can see from the lists above, the disadvantages outweigh the advantages and novelty of having a self-cleaning oven. The risks and hazards can cause you to spend more money on oven repairs!
Therefore, it's concluded that it's not advantageous to invest in a self-cleaning oven.