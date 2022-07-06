Are you planning an international trip? Mohit Manocha's budget travel videos are of great help

Who doesn't like to explore the countries across the world? France, Switzerland, UAE, Mexico. We all have added at least one such country's name to our bucket list! Nevertheless, these international trips can cost you an arm and a leg. Would you like to explore some cost-effective methods? Then Mohit Manocha can provide an abundance of knowledge and insights for the same. This travel vlogger is admired for his YouTube channel, The Traveling Desi.
When Mohit Manocha started travelling, approximately 8 years ago, he realised that a horde of people wanted to go on international tours, but budget seemed to be the main catch for the majority. This is when Mohit started making vlogs that primarily covered how to cut the cost of travel.
On his YouTube channel, The Traveling Desi, Mohit Manocha has created a separate playlist targeting budget trips, which includes international tours to Bangkok and Pattaya, Cuba Road Trip, Miami & Mexico, and USA & Canada Motorhome trips. Besides these places, Mohit Manocha has also done a Europe Budget Trip which includes getting a Schengen visa, trips to Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, France, Norway, and Austria.
Mohit Manocha became famous because of these budget trip series. From booking cheap airline tickets, and relying on local transportation to suggesting budget-friendly accommodation options and food, Mohit Manocha's vlogs are the best when you are planning to tour such world-famous tourist destinations.
Talking about the reason behind making such videos, Mohit Manocha says, "I believe that travelling brings solace, but I know how difficult it is to plan an international trip. Therefore, I started finding ways to reach the best parts of the globe in the most economical way. After all, I wouldn't be a true travel vlogger if I didn't guide others on how to travel on a budget."
So next time you are planning an international trip, take a look at Mohit Manocha's travel videos. Before he actually began as a vlogger, Mohit only used his phone's camera to click pictures. His passion for travelling introduced him to the camera, tools and how to vlog. The Traveling Desi has more than 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube and receives views of millions on certain videos. Mohit also has a presence on Instagram with more than 200k followers.