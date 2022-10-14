Armaan Thakur’s energy on stage and in studios makes him one of the sought-after names in the world of music.

He has so far done more than 500 live shows working with prominent names, celebrities, brands, and companies across the world.
Isn’t it astonishing to see how a few individuals and professionals’ swift rise in their respective industries have become the talk of the town for all the right reasons? Well, so many talented beings working across sectors around the world have been able to create a unique success path for themselves because they believed in their dreams and never doubted their potential, even when things didn’t work their way in their journeys. This very positive attitude has what led most of these professionals to prominent positions in their sectors and has thus made them sought-after names, just like Armaan Thakur has become in the world of music.
When it comes to live shows and events and giving top-notch performances, Armaan Thakur has become a buzz-worthy music artist in the current music scene. Each of his performances has gone ahead in stamping his name at the top of the music world, and this has what motivated him constantly to keep giving his best. Challenges were always a part of his journey, he says, but he knew that success could be reached only after overcoming these hurdles. Hence, without batting an eye, he only focused on his goal to enthral audiences with his live performances as a top music artist, and that’s what he did. Today, he has done more than 1000 live shows and taken audiences by surprise with his high-energy performances.
He says that hard work and commitment definitely helped him forge ahead in his journey, but resilience, too, played a huge role in his life, which helped him stay grounded and kept him motivated to hone his skills consistently. Armaan Thakur’s jaw-dropping performances have remained one-of-a-kind and have thrilled people at innumerable events of his in his career. His recent music album has crossed over 28 million views, which yet again proves why he deserves to stay for long in the industry and receive immense love and appreciation from listeners and music lovers.
Armaan Thakur can’t wait to work on his new music projects and drop them soon.