Arman Khan: A British Cinematographer Making it Big in Bollywood

Every few people in the world have the patience and courage to pursue their passion as a career. These people put their 100% and achieve perfection in their passion. Here is one such example of a person, who achieved success and fame due to his determination and perseverance. We will be unveiling the success story of Arman Khan.
Arman Khan, 30, was born on 1st Jan, 1991. He came from a humble background and always had different career goals. His career list included actor, VFX designer, farmer, casting director, and many more. But one field which attracted him the most was media and he immensely wanted to make a name for himself in the field. After completing school, he pursued two degrees related to the media course.
His journey till here
Opportunities did not come knocking on Arman's door. He had to get out, try out a lot of things, learn, and then perfect his skills.
After graduating college, he landed an internship that offered the role of the camera assistant. He took that up and started to experiment and learn the camera techniques.
Arman Khan did not taste success in a day but had to juggle many jobs in order to learn and succeed. He has had many job roles over the years which includes actor, director, DOP, editor, casting director, writer, etc.
He was launched as a casting director in some famous movies like Azhar, Welcome 2 Karachi, LoveShudda, Rustom, and was later promoted to the role of casting director.
He was the cinematographer, sound designer, and VFX designer for a film called Quickie. He also provided his VFX and sound design skills to a documentary: The New Arrivals.
He played the role of a cinematographer {UK shoot} in a recent movie “Mimi” starring some popular actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Kriti Sanon.
Along with a thriving career in the media industry, he also handles a business called “Picturental”. This business provides equipment and services needed for any kind of shoot to both British and Bollywood industries. He also has the job role of teacher where he shares his knowledge and experiences with his students.
Why do his peers and audience love him?
The best feature that makes him stand apart from his competitors is that he always maintains a perfect balance between his technical, creative, and analytical skills. He only finalizes those videos and scripts where he feels that all these three elements are in perfect synchronization.
Another reason why he is loved by so many people is his dedication. He does not simply take work to earn more money and fame. He is quite popular now and many big projects are coming his way, but he takes quality time to analyze each project and choose the best. This is because he feels that through his work, he can add positiveness into society and wants to work on those projects which would have a good social impact.
His love, dedication, and passion for his job reflect in his videos, short films, documentaries, or movies. The reason why he has achieved so much success and popularity is purely because of his hard work and diligence.