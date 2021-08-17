Arpit Bakshi: A writer with a dream for a tomorrow

Marking an entry into the Indian Mythological Science Fiction genre, The Code of Manavas is part 1 of the Vishnu trilogy, composed by young and prolific writer Arpit Bakshi. The novel portrays a fascinating tale of humans that rise to the challenges of the distant future. In his book, Arpit Bakshi highlights that the unchecked actions of today can lead to a bleak tomorrow.
The Code of Manavas is a futuristic story where the earth has ceased to exist and so has humankind due to its rampant destructive actions. A new race--Manavas—has replaced humans and dwell in two cities, Madhavpur and Ayudhpur. Arpit narrates challenges and opportunities of the future where people travel across the universe in search of hope for a better tomorrow while being compassionate to each other.
The novel is no less than an “Apocalyptic fiction” where Krishna, the protagonist of the story, characterized as a scientist carries the responsibility of saving the human race from an impending apocalypse by searching for another abode (alternate universe). Giving a humane touch to a difficult genre of science-fiction, the author has refrained from usual mythology storytelling, rather used it as an inspiration for sending a positive message to the readers. Arpit has demonstrated different emotions of Man through different characters named after one God--Lord Krishna like Gopal, Mohan, Vasu, and Shyam. The story of love, betrayal, distress and hope keeps the reader hooked to the end. The brilliant masterpiece is authentic and enigmatic in its true sense.
Driven by his zeal for writing and fascination towards the vast expanse of cosmos, Arpit Bakshi ventured onto the path of becoming a writer in 2011. The young author consolidates mythology with science-fiction to manifest his imagination into exceptional tales, mediating best of the both worlds. A banker by profession, Arpit Bakshi hails from Gurgaon, Haryana, has earned a master’s degree in finance from the University of RPI, New York. The dynamic writer believes in writing stories that stay relevant even a century from today. When Arpit is not busy creating his next masterpiece, he loves to cook exotic dishes for his friends and family.