Arshad Jamal Siddiqui: Uplifting India’s Underprivileged Through his Philanthropic Efforts

Social workers stand in solidarity with disadvantaged people and strive to alleviate poverty. They work tirelessly to empower the vulnerable population in society with an aim of promoting social inclusion. In a country like India, social issues like poverty, illiteracy and unemployment are taking a toll on its growth. Social workers in India share the responsibility of uplifting its underprivileged population so that the country can achieve its holistic growth. Arshad Jamal Siddiqui is a social worker and activist who is making incredible efforts to rescue the country’s vulnerable population from all kinds of social evils.
Arshad Jamal Siddiqui completed his schooling at Anupam Shiksha Sadan, Gursahaiganj, Kannauj, UP after which he attended Madan Mohan Malaviya Inter College to finish his 10+2 studies. He was always attentive towards his academic journey as he sees education as the only way to liberation. Following the completion of graduate studies in Philosophy from Aligarh Muslim University in 2006, he tried to continue his higher studies but had to drop out from the Master’s Degree for some reason. Instead, he started his business and travelled extensively in countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Bangkok for business purposes.
Arshad Jamal Siddiqui has always been driven by his passion for serving the nation and its underprivileged population. So, he began to focus on helping people with his philanthropic efforts. To him, proper education is the only key to fight with the growing social issues in the country. Therefore, he dedicated his life to helping students from low-income families in their schooling and higher education. He offers free education to needy students and provides scholarships to both male and female students so that they do not have to face any difficulties in continuing their studies. In several public gatherings and conferences, he has delivered motivational speeches to encourage today’s youth in achieving their dreams. Arshad Jamal Siddiqui assists the youngsters to get proper jobs in his attempt to fight the increasing unemployment in the country.
Talking about his journey as a social worker, Arshad Jamal Siddiqui shares, “Despite having all the potential, our country is facing difficulties in emerging as a global leader due to all the social issues prevailing in the country. My goal is to serve the nation to the fullest so that no one has to suffer from being less fortunate. It is our social duty to help those who are not as privileged as us and I am just doing those duties to society.”
Recently, Arshad Jamal Siddiqui has distributed laptops among poor children in collaboration with the Samajwadi Party so that they do not become prey to literary exclusion at the onset of the global pandemic. He also organizes many medical camps where poor and elderly people get medical services free of cost. Currently, he is working on his dream project of building a hospital for those people who face difficulties in paying for their medical expenses.