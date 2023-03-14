Artificial Intelligence Crypto HedgeUp (HDUP) Outperforms Apecoin (APE) and Solana (SOL) By A Landslide

2023 is shaping to be a potentially good year for the crypto market. Many crypto projects have shown the potential to increase in value this year significantly.
Chief among them is HedgeUp (HDUP), a crypto NFT alternative investment marketplace, looking to have an explosive year as it sets to outperform other crypto projects such as Apecoin (APE) and Solana (SOL).
HedgeUp (HDUP)
HedgeUp (HDUP) is the world’s first crypto NFT alternative investment marketplace, enabling users to invest in alternative investment assets worldwide.
HedgeUp (HDUP) achieves this by utilizing fractionalized NFTs to allow users to invest in the premium asset class of their choice. This model allows investors from all backgrounds and income levels to invest in luxury products for $1.
HedgeUp will also enable established companies and start-ups to use the HedgeUp Launchpad and market their products to a worldwide fan base.
HedgeUp passed its audit with Solidity Finance and CoinSniper and will have its team’s tokens locked for 18 months, assuring investors there will be no rug pull.
Many investors are flocking to the HedgeUp 2nd presale stage as they are determined to take advantage of exclusive presale discount prices of $0.013 per HDUP token, a bargain considering that many experts have predicted that the token will hit $1 by the end of 2023.
Apecoin (APE)
Apecoin (APE) is an ERC-20 utility and governance token that powers the APE ecosystem. The founding roots of the ApeCoin platform lie in its NFT series Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), created by Web3 company Yuga Labs.
Enjoying viral success and arguably one of the most successful NFT collections, the 10,000 unique BAYC cartoon drawings earned cult status when their prices soared, and big celebrities started buying them. The most expensive BAYC NFT sold for a staggering amount of $3.4 million.
ApeCoin, the fungible token, and several products and services comprise the ApeCoin ecosystem. The token is governed by the ApeCoin DAO, of which all holders are eligible to become members.
The ApeCoin DAO decides on partnerships, governance rules, projects, Ecosystem Fund allocations, and more. When launched, the Ecosystem Fund supported community-driven initiatives and was allocated 62% of the ApeCoin supply.
Solana (SOL)
Solana is a blockchain network focused on fast transactions and high throughput to encourage mass consumer adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain.
The network utilizes many innovations to improve speed, including Proof of History (PoH) and parallelized transactions. Users can pay transaction fees and interact with smart contracts by using SOL, the platform’s native token.
Solana operates on a decentralized network using a ledger called a blockchain. This database manages and tracks the currency and effectively records every transaction that occurs in it, like a long-running receipt. The network records the transactions in the currency and verifies the data’s integrity.
This decentralized model makes the network more robust, allowing users to transact without an intermediary.
Solana prides itself on being the fastest blockchain in the world. The company says that its network can verify up to 65,000 transactions per second at less than one cent each.
