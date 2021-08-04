Artist Shubhajeet Dey Spreading Smiles with His Relatable Comics

When words are not enough, your art speaks for you. A well explanatory quote to share the story of an artist hailing from New Delhi whose struggles and emotions made him one of the quirkiest artists of india. Meet Shubhajeet Dey, his illustrations have a leaning towards cartoons and an undertone of humour makes it one of the illustration accounts you can’t miss.
Shubhajeet is a digital artist who believes in expressing his thoughts and emotions through his comics. Since his school days, he used to create illustrations and doodles during the classes on the back of his notebooks. Though he graduated and started his career in a different field, his love of art never let him feel alone. At one point in time when he was struggling in his first job as a fresher, he made up his mind to follow his heart and fulfill his artistic dreams. Now, he’s running an instagram page named Calmchor Cartoons where he creates indian cartoons based on stories inspired from real life escapades mixed with a few pinch of sarcasm. Shubhajeet is one of the few Instagram creators who provide funny content with social messages in them.
The technique that Shubhajeet often uses beforehand is to draw directly on paper with a pencil and brush pen then; he digitized it through various photo editor applications on Android. But now, he prefers to save his paper and drawing tools by switching to painting software on Procreate and such on the computer.
When asked about his artistic journey and his love for art, Shubhajeet says
“After spending thousands on trying to become something that I don’t believe in, finally, I figured out what exactly I want in my life. The world is filled with stress; everyone out there will be struggling with something so why not just give them a smile. I want to be the reason for someone's smile and that's how I become an artist. Art can do that magic, it can make the worst in us the best in us, it can turn our frown upside down, it can make us feel happiness & that's the only goal of mine. Today, everything that I have ever learned about creating comics and somehow illustrating is by incessant scribbling on the back of my notebooks in class. I received a lot of appreciation and love from everyone. One of the most important things I have learned as an artist is questions like When to follow your passion? What is the right age to learn art? Is it necessary to join art college to learn art? If such questions burn your mind while stepping into the art world, then you need to know the answer. And, the answer is a big NO! Age, time, schools; these parameters don’t define your love for art. You can be an artist and enjoy being an artist at any point in your life “