Arvind Parashar’s ‘Not Without Your Love’: a pacy romantic thriller

Bestselling author Arvind Parashar is well-known for his thrilling love stories. He recently announced the launch of his latest novel ‘Not Without Your Love’. Published by Srishti Publishers & Distributors, the book follows the nationwide success of his previous novels, ‘Messed Up! But All for Love’, ‘Lost in Love’ and ‘All You Need is Love’, also known as the “Messed Up!” series - India’s first romantic thriller trilogy.
With the launch of ‘Not Without Your Love’, Arvind is creating ripples in the readers’ hearts yet again. The book debuted as a #1 Bestseller on Amazon from the pre-order stage itself and continues to hold a top position on online portals as well as bookstores.
Over the years, Arvind has cemented his name as a frontrunner in the romantic thriller genre, grabbing top slots in bestseller lists across the country. Given his popularity among fans and readers, he has headlined many prestigious literary festivals in India. He is also an artist, a motivational speaker and the Vice President of a global MNC.
Speaking on the launch of his latest novel, Arvind Parashar stated, “There is no better feeling in the world when you dream all your life of becoming a writer, and after years of trying, you finally turn that dream into reality. It has been a long time coming, but here I am, announcing the launch of my fourth novel. What a moment! With this book, I aim to give back to all those who supported me in my journey leading up to this moment; without whom, this would not have been possible. This is a book that I’ve poured my heart and soul into, and I hope it touches the hearts of all my readers across India.”
Described as ‘a soothing prose brimming with diverse emotions’ among others, Arvind’s ‘Not Without Your Love’ is already winning hearts across the country. In the book, he explores the poignant and compelling love story of the dynamic journalist Kabir and the zestful Noosh, set in the backdrop of war in Afghanistan. Spread over years, it is a story of unresolved hatred and lasting friendships, of suspicions and unwavering faith, and of the powerful force of love that beats all odds.
Arup Bose of Srishti Publishers, home to some of the most successful, celebrated fiction, and non-fiction books in the Indian publishing industry, stated - “Over the years, Arvind has really set an unprecedented standard for romantic thriller novels in the industry. Having worked with him multiple times through the ‘Messed up!’ series, you can’t help but notice his undying passion for the genre, and his zeal to inspire readers across the country. It proves to be the reason why he has come this far. It is an honor to have such a talented author on board, and we look forward to creating many more bestsellers in the years to come”.
Through ‘Not Without Your Love’, Arvind aims to have a lasting impact on his readers, inspiring them to seek meaningful relationships, and make them believe in the power of unconditional love. The book is priced at Rs.225 and is available for purchase online, or from any book store near you.
For more information on Author Arvind Parashar and his book, you may visit linktr.ee/authorarvindparashar