Aryaan Arora: American born actor is India’s upcoming pop sensation?

Why are we talking about Aryaan?
As the Indian music industry grows day by day and Indie artists continue to get signed by major record labels, new artists are being discovered constantly. Here we have our new heartthrob, “Aryaan Arora”. Aryaan is an American born artist who made his screen debut with the show “What Would You Do” on one of the biggest television broadcasting companies “ABC”. The episode featuring Aryaan also went on to go viral on YouTube grossing over 8.5 Million views getting praised for his acting worldwide.
A man of many talents.
Aryaan is currently enrolled at the prestigious NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he is studying acting and film-making but recently his cover of Armaan Malik’s song “Control” got him viral across the internet. So much so that, Armaan Malik himself tweeted Aryaan’s cover video saying that, “Always wanted young Indian musicians lke me to pick up the guitar and do their own thing. Check out the cover of #Control by @_aryaanarora! You have a nice vibe brother, keep it going”. This indeed was such a heartwarming message from Armaan’s side for young and talented Aryaan.
In addition, I recently came across one of Aryaan’s videos on his Instagram page @_aryaanarora where he has recreated Arijit Singh’s “Main Dhoondhne Ko Zamaane mein” and Wow...his voice is fresh and soulful.
Who does he look up to?
Aryaan looks up to artists such as the late Irrfan Khan and British actor Dev Patel. He is also a great admirer of Indian Music and loves AR Rahman and Mithoon’s work in the music industry. While talking about Irrfan Khan, he says “Irrfan Khan was such an inspiration for me as an actor and overall artist. His acting was so truthful and subtle and I always admired his humbleness. It really hurt me to hear about his passing but his legacy will live on forever and the mark he left on the international film industry is something I will always be grateful for as it has opened so many doors for Indian actors here.”
Next items on his bucket list.
Aryaan has officially signed with Prestige Management Group in New York, that represents him for his Film, Television and Commercial projects. He is currently working on his first original album and looks forward to releasing it alongside his weekly covers on social media for his fans. Looking at his rapidly growing following on Instagram with 32K+ followers, we know that his fans want more and more of his music videos.
Aryaan also has a strong desire to create content that can bring a positive change in society and that is something I believe is a major takeaway for most of the teenagers who admire and follow him. We wish Aryaan all the best for his upcoming projects and can’t wait to see him break the internet all over again!