AS A TRUE SOCIAL WORKER, ADVOCATE BIKRAM Singh SIDHU WAGES A WAR AGAINST DRUGS

Relentlessly working on the issue of drug addiction, Advocate Bikram Singh Sidhu feels that every Punjabi should come on a common platform to terminate this problem for good. In his capacity as a social worker, Advocate Sidhu sees this problem as a cancer that has disabled the youth of Punjab in last two decades.
Right from closed door meetings with the families of the affected youth to public meetings and seminars, this politician turned philanthropist is leaving no stone unturned to address the issue of drug addiction in the state of Punjab.
Ludhiana happens to be one of the hot-spots where the drug traffickers have managed to penetrate in the rural as well as urban areas. It is a famous saying that drugs are delivered at your doorstep even before a pizza. And, Advocate Sidhu along with his associates and team of workers has already declared the war against the menace.
“A handful of people will not be able make a difference, we all have to come together to put up a brave fight against the problem of drugs in our state. I am available 24X7 to help the affected families and individuals to fight against drugs,” ensures Advocate Sidhu.