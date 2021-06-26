As Lockdown Ends in Phases Aarohi starts shooting for Web Series with Sony Liv

‘Kundali Bhagya’ and ‘Dil Bole Oberoi’ fame actress Aarohi Nanda is all set to dazzle the screen with her web series with Ashutosh Semwal for an OTT platform and another web series with Anshuman Malhotra for Sony LIV. She was last seen in the music video Music Video ‘Aao Na’ sung by Prakriti Kakkar. The period post pandemic has been fruitful one for her and with all required safety and precautions on behalf of the production houses the series is coming soon.
Aarohi Nanda on dealing with the pandemic, “It has been difficult for me, just like for the rest of the world. I had projects in the pipeline but obviously everything got delayed. But staying positive and focused on my goals is what kept me going. As important as it was to try and keep physically fit; I focused on staying positive and channelized my energies.”
During the pandemic, Aarohi ensured that she was active on her social media and kept herself and her fans engaged and motivated with meaningful interactions. Aarohi takes her social media responsibility seriously. Hailing from Delhi, the move to Mumbai for her career was difficult and even more challenging during the Lockdowns. “No price is big enough to pay for my dream, and the lockdown became easier thanks to my fans and their love for me.” says Aarohi.
With the lockdown in Mumbai lifting in phases, shooting has been started and Aarohi is super excited to full fill promises she has made to her fans. The uncertainty of the pandemic and the lockdown, the production house and Aarohi plan to finish the shooting of future projects and web series as soon as possible with proper precautions and care.