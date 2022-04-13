Ascensive Asset: 3 Things Nobody Will Tell You about Investing In Digital Assets

April 13: Ascensive Asset is a private investment firm whose sole focus is the digital asset industry. Once considered niche, cryptocurrency and digital assets are becoming mainstream. As we are on the dawn of the Web 3.0 era, these modern investments have the potential to explode in popularity. As of March 2022, there were 300 million digital asset users. By 2026, that number could reach a whopping one billion.
While some investors have been eager to enter this new area, others have been more conservative. Ascensive Asset feels this is due to the three things that hold people back and are not significantly addressed for digital assets.
Crypto is for Criminals
An outdated misconception about digital assets and cryptocurrency is criminals and terrorists use them for nefarious purposes. Transparent modern blockchains counter this, and the ledgers are available for public view. There are even services that can track every transaction made, meaning funds cannot be hidden the way they were years ago. This transparency validates that digital assets are legitimate investments, and the criminal concerns are as unwarranted as they are overblown.
Crypto is Bad for the Environment
Some people argue that crypto mining is harmful to the environment since the process requires tremendous amounts of energy. While this does apply to Bitcoin and its proof of work system, most currencies are powered by sustainable proof of stake infrastructures. In fact, some assets use less energy than a simple web search. Not to mention a great deal of activity is performed on mobile devices, which consume a fraction of the power previous generation computers required.
Risk Management is Not Feasible
It does not matter which area you invest in, as there will always be risks. People note the volatility of digital investment, yet there is uncertainty in traditional investments such as the stock market. If anything, being able to trace transactions on the blockchain adds a layer of security, plus there are additional safeguards in place. An intelligent investor can determine which algorithms will better protect them and which systems can recover funds if necessary. If your platform has robust cybersecurity protocols in place, any gains or losses will result from the market itself.
If someone is hesitant to invest in digital assets, it likely stems from these three concerns. In not having an honest conversation about them, people are missing out on what could be golden opportunities.