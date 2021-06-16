Ashique Thahir: exploring the world of wonder

It is said that the cars we drive say a lot about us. But for Ashique Thahir, it portrays his lifelong dream. This Wayanad-native is always following his passion, which led him to become a TV co-host and co-producer of UK Amazon Prime’s show ‘Car and Country’.
He emphasizes the significance of seizing an opportunity. “The idea of producing a show came up in 2016. My friend and I took a leap of faith and gave it a shot, working on the idea, in association with a British production house. We later opted for Amazon Prime as we wanted to stream it on the best platform,” said Ashique. “There was nothing like a ‘moment of realization’ in my life. My love for cars keeps growing in me every day and my happiness lies in doing what I love,” he added while talking about his passion behind the project.
The show, which has come out of Ashique’s love for traveling, explores various cultures and meeting new people, in some of the classiest cars in the world. “I am an avid traveler and decided to stay in the Czech Republic for 10 months. On my visits to the place, I used to walk on the street for hours, admiring the beauty and historical significance of the architecture of this landlocked country. It stays in my heart and I will keep cherishing the same”
South Africa is Ashique’s favorite travel destination. “I loved staying in Cape Town and enjoying their food and culture. It is a very peaceful place. One thing I miss the most during the pandemic-induced lockdown is traveling. Just before the lockdown, I visited Turkey, Georgia, and Baku, capital of Azerbaijan,” he said.
Adding fuel to this aspiration, he has also set up ‘The Best Garage’ in Kerala. His fleet of sports cars includes Ferrari 458, Porsche 997 911, Porsche 991.1 GT3, Lamborghini Urus, and Lamborghini Huracan. Ashique added, “Traveling in these vehicles gives me a sense of satisfaction, which is indeed a dream come true for any car enthusiast. I have covered more than 1 lakh kilometers in my 911 and over 50,000 in my Ferrari.”
In addition, he is also an entrepreneur who loves architecture and design. Ashique, who is also involved in the development of his father’s business ‘Team Thai’, designed his office building in Calicut. His father, who believed in his dreams, encouraged him to pursue his ambition. He also mentioned that one must establish a goal and strive to achieve it step by step.
Speaking about his future plans, Ashique said, “I want to travel as long as I am alive. Travelling has helped me widen my perspective on life. I learned to observe people, different cultures, food, and languages. My dream is to visit more underrated travel destinations in the world.”
Ashique completed his post-graduation in marketing from the University of Central England, Birmingham. He is currently shooting for the second season of ‘Car and Country’ which is likely to hit the online platforms by the end of 2021.