Ashish Bhardwaj’s Sociopool India: Dream, Believe, Achieve

Sociopool India, hitch your wagon to our caravan and explore the digital world with us. Sociopool is an influencer marketing company which has the biggest network of influencers in the country. We advertise, promote and build the brand value of different labels which makes them stand out from others in the industry. With an expertise in Social Media Management and with a reach of 500 million people over our different platforms, Sociopool becomes an exclusive stop for brands to reach the masses. Sociopool was a thought which took birth in the mind of our founder Mr. Aashish Bhardwaj who realized the need for different companies to reach their audiences in one click.
Dreams aren't the ones which come after you sleep but are the ones which don't let you sleep. -Aashish Bhardwaj. The Mastermind behind Sociopool, Mr. Aashish Bhardwaj is a true leader and believes in transforming dreams into reality. With an experience of 7 years in different sectors of corporate and business development he began with another startup but couldn 't get the right resources to promote it and reach the masses. He figured out that this has been an issue of concern for the brands and took the responsibility of curbing the distance between the labels/brands and audiences by curating the idea of Influencer Marketing. He is an enthusiast and believes in being a learner throughout.
Established half a decade ago, with an aim to bring about a revolution in the world of influencer marketing and being one-clickstop for the online generation world. Using the online platforms smartly to engage the socially active audiences and creating awareness about different brands, campaigns, products, music, and movies. As the name suggests 'Sociopool" is a "pool of social media platforms" including Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and other platforms as well.
Sociopool fully understands the paradigm shift and constantly engages in effective ways of using social media. We believe in long term Sustainable growth of both our clients and our influencers. As our vision states Dream, Believe, Achieve, you dream and believe it to happen and we achieve it for you. We at Sociopool realize the importance of tech-savy world and try to bring everything at their one click. The company has spread its wings in the sector and believes in ruling the industry. Having hundreds of renowned youtubers like Baklol videos, Half engineer, hungama films and many more in our bucket we aim to expand in the sector of bollywood too.
Sociopool is an excellent platform for young and aspiring youtubers who want to turn their dreams into reality. The extravagant arena provides a perfect stage for anyone to reach the audiences. Being an expertise with an on hand experience in the field we have been working with 200+ exclusive influencers, channels, production houses, singers, celebrities, animators, movie promotions and much more.