Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) is the youngest and newest producer & investor in the film industry

Most of us think that if we are unable to make the right decisions in the first attempt, then we will not be able to succeed in our life.
Do you also think the same?
If you say yes, we will strongly oppose this thought. Because several people in this world could not find or choose the right options for their lives in the first attempt, they kept on trying until they found what they wanted to do and made it big in their life.
Today, we are going to discuss only one such person, Ashok Prasad (Abhishek)
Yes, Ashok Prasad (Abhishek), the youngest and newest name in the film industry, is making his audience go crazy with the help of his ideas and thought process.
But what’s the relation between this story and Ashok Prasab (Abhishek)?
Although most people think that Ashok Prasad always wanted to get into the film industry and was aware of where he wanted to go, but that was not the case as Ashok Prasad (Abhishek )started his career in an IT Firm where he used to work as an IT industrialist, where he was doing fantastic.
Although he was stable in that career and wanted to achieve great heights, he still thought about trying what he wanted to do. That's when the thought of getting into the Indian film industry came into his mind.
Being a complete newbie to the film industry, where he worked as a film producer, he faced many issues, but he kept going.
Recently Ashok Prasad produced his first film in Bhojpuri, "Abhineta se Rajneta." This movie's story also resonates with his story, but mainly it's the life story of Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirhua.
In this movie, they have discussed what life struggles Nirhua faced, how he became an actor, and then how he moved into politics. If you check out the movie, it does not look like this is someone's first movie.
Ashok Prasad has done such excellent and professional work; it looks like this movie has been produced and directed by an experienced director.
Here's the latest update, Ashok Prasad has produced a fantastic song named "Hum Reh Gaye Akele," which is going to release today evening.
From the trailer and the overall cast, it looks like the song will be amazing, the audience has already shown their love for the trailer, and we have all positive thoughts that they will fall in love with the complete song as well.
Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) is the youngest and newest producer & investor in the film industry
Most of us think that if we are unable to make the right decisions in the first attempt, then we will not be able to succeed in our life.