Ashok Singh Jaunapuria on how new technology has been incorporated into the real estate world

December 26: The waves of new-age technology have reached everywhere and in every field. It has revolutionized our way of working and our lifestyle. While every niche is adapting to this new technology, Ashok Singh Jaunapuria too emphasizes how new technology has been integrated into the real estate field.
He says, "There are multiple scenarios where new technology has changed the game. Today, AR and VR are used to develop a real-time 3D animation of what the building or structure might look like after being developed. We no longer have to rely on those drawings and blueprints to explain the project in depth. AR and VR have lightened our shoulders."
Isn't that right? VR gives a far better understanding of what an idea is. Adding further to the advantages of new-age technology, Ashok Singh Jaunapuria said, "I'm also moved by how mobile applications work. Different types of applications are used for various purposes. One may develop an app for their company that includes all their projects and other services. Thus, a customer can get his hands on all the information via one application."
Besides that, Ashok Singh Jaunapuria also mentioned the advantages of social media in his field. He said, "These online platforms have allowed us to easily connect with the target audience and learn about their preference. Further, one is also able to connect to them even when he or she is not physically present."
Ashok Singh Jaunapuria has been a part of the real estate world since new technology wasn't in vogue. He has seen the industry evolve and adjust to these changes. He is the Managing Director and CEO of SS Group India and is the man behind notable projects in Gurugram, which include The Hibiscus, SS Plaza, Southend, Aaron Ville, The Lilac, etc. Moreover, he was awarded by CNBC for the Hibiscus project against DLF Magnolias.