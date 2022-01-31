Ashutosh Kharangate, Founder & MD of MARC says, "Internationalization is Crucial for MSMEs"

1.Why is Internationalization crucial for the growth of the SME and MSME sector
Once a company is established in the local market, the risk of product / services stagnation sets in. A company’s growth may mean that Internationalization is imperative once it crosses a certain stage. Over the last few years, working closely with clients, we have realized that several Indian companies have incredible quality products that are limited in a local market, ahead of its time or better suited for an overseas market. Stagnation is inevitable on account of the nature of the product in a limited local market, cause of its utilization or the price point. In addition, due to covid, there has arisen an opportunity for the MSMEs. The disruption in supply chains and the Anti-China sentiment has caused MNCs and countries to look at alternative suppliers. While a direct sale may be difficult for an MSME, one can look at opportunities of deemed export (selling to an MNC which further exports).
2.How is MARC assisting Indian MSMEs in Internationalization?
Through our research we’ve found two classic scenarios that are a litmus test before being ready to take the plunge:
Case 1: Market entry strategy: - In the first case the entrepreneur is aware of his product line that he would like to take to the international market.
Case 2 : Diversification : In the second scenario of any diversification envisioned by the entrepreneur in a new market, it is important to identify the attractive sectors prevailing at any point in time in a particular market and having a sustainable market.
There are of course several challenges associated with internationalization. One needs to do a lot of homework before venturing out. Some of these impediments could be - Lack of reliable data on overseas market, Lack of awareness of potential customers, Lack of knowledge about export rules, procedures and documentation etc. Hence, an SME needs to be well informed and prepared before commencing on the path of internationalization.
An MSME must have a long term strategy prior to entering a new market and must always remember to:
● Analyze markets and opportunities in countries in relation to your product.
● Clearly define the international strategy and business model.
● Implement locally in the new market through partnership with local players
MARC assists an MSME throughout the journey of Internationalization and beyond.
3.What is the objective behind launching MARC Glocal in the US and what are your future plans?
MARC Glocal Inc has been formed with an objective of providing Internationalization services supporting both Indian companies expanding into the US market, and US companies looking to enter India, by providing in-depth market research, financial modelling, identifying ideal local partners, and providing last mile support.
MARC having served the Indian and Global markets over last 11 years, shall offer transaction advisory services for US SMEs, SMBs and investor community comprising of due diligence, quality of earnings, proof of cash, investment memo preparation and other end to end mergers and acquisitions support. In addition, MARC Glocal Inc is keen on assisting Companies in US by offering market research and feasibility services, MIS, profitability analyses, financial modelling, valuations, business operations review services amongst others.
MARC targets to be a global brand in the next 3 years supporting MSMEs across the world to expand and achieve scale. We are keen on reaching out to MSME in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India and assisting them in achieving success.
4.Why did you decide to bring Anita Ganti to join your BOD
Anita Ganti as a Board member has inspired global teams to achieve strategic objectives and build strong networks of trusted relationships with partners and clients. Anita brings a wealth of cross-functional experience in technology and operations along with a strong network in the US business and investor community that will help MARC expand our global footprint. Her guidance and mentoring will be valuable in taking MARC forward in establishing itself as a premier business research, analytics and advisory firm for the SME and MSME sector globally. As the Senior VP of the product engineering services at Wipro Limited, Anita was responsible for offerings and operations with annual revenues exceeding $600 million. Formerly Anita has also served at various leadership roles with global companies such as Flex and Texas Instruments.
To know more you can visit https://marcglocal.com/