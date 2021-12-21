Asia Africa Consortium to organize Digital Transformation Conclave & Awards 2022 in Sri Lanka

With an aim to foster the economic relationships among key stakeholders of India and Sri Lanka, The Digital Transformation Conclave & Awards 2022 (DTCA) going to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23rd-25th February 2022 being organized by Asia Africa Consortium. Asia Africa Consortium (AAC) came into existence to act as a trade & business promoting council supporting SMEs and industries by means of representing them as bilateral chamber for the Asian and African region and help them to build better economic growth and sustainable business. This corporation is organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational or business purposes.
The Founder of Asia Africa Consortium, Dr. Varun Gupta told the paper that the DTCA will be the first edition of the consortium in 2022 being held in Sri Lanka. The next edition is planned to be organized in the African continent for which fine details are yet to be finalized.” He added that the upcoming summit will offer a unique platform with highly immersive content, connections and discussions to enable all its dignitaries, delegates & other participants to Connect, Collaborate & Co – Create with unprecedented efficacy. This Conclave will enthrall its participants with a brainstorming and knowledge exchange experience that will redefine the existing paradigms of businesses and citizen services. The Conclave promises to provide all its partners, associates and stakeholders an exhilarating gateway for an unparalleled learning, invaluable business connects and high-stake collaborations across the sectors.
As stated by the Sandeep Gulati, the Co-Founde , “Another chief objective of this conclave will be to prompt all the stakeholders to drive in their suggestions on the ways & means of pushing for a structural & operational metamorphosis in a number of core sectors of the economies of the Asian & African countries.”
Further explaining about the conclave, the Director General, Dr. Naresh Malhotra told the paper, “The February 2022 DTCA is being organized to bring the key stakeholders of the various sectors together on one stage and discuss ostentatiously about the latest trends & challenges prevalent in the Asian & African countries in the domains of Education & Skill Development, Governance, Banking & Finance and Healthcare & Immigration.”
This highly decorated event will witness huge participation from the elite dignitaries from political, professional and business fronts. The organizers are sure about the huge turnaround citing the very purpose of this conclave which is to foster business tie-ups and new partnerships among the stakeholders. Many notable Government Ministers & dignitaries from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Dubai, Oman & African countries holding key portfolios, Owners, CEOs, Principals of schools & higher education institutions, eminent leaders from healthcare, banking & skill development sectors and various technology partners will be the notable luminaries of the February 2022 DTCA.
“Asia-Africa Consortium was established with a view to giving the business community of both this region a voice and a tool to foster development and realize UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030. The Consortium builds economic bridges by promoting and empowering the business community it serves on a local, national and international level”, Dr. A.K. Puri, one of the directors of the executive council of AAC told the media persons.
Asia Africa Consortium is ably supported by the State of African Diaspora (SOAD), On Sky Global Inc (USA) and NGO VQENA. As Dr. Varun Gupta shared with the media fine details about the associates extending their support to the Consortium in its various initiatives, he highly praised the special support extended by the His Excellency Prime Minister of African Diaspora and Prof. Dr Zahid Haque (Secretary General: World Sports Alliance, UN IGO). He expressed his gratitude to all regional, national and international associations and chambers for providing prompt & invaluable guidance in expanding the consortium work span in various Asian and African countries.
Asia Africa Consortium is proud to support the United Nations Sustainable Goals and the AAC team is tirelessly working to materialize these goals to best of their abilities. AAC also supports the goals of UNICEF and the Earth Charter and all the activities are woven around these goals so that maximum benefit could be delivered to the society as a whole.
The Digital Transformation Conclave & Awards 2022 is being celebrated under the able mentorship of Dr.Varun Gupta and under the guardianship of Pingaksh International Consultants and Universal Mentors Association.