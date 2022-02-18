Aslam Gurukkal: The Strength Behind the Electro Mech Enterprises Solutions Pvt Ltd

February 18: Aslam Gurukkal is the chairman of Electro Mech Enterprises Solutions Pvt Ltd (EME). EME is one of the best and leading SAP education leaders that offer flawless training and skill development programs for genuine candidates. A leading supplier of trained SAP resources, EME is a front-runner in promptly deployable SAP resources. EME has been instrumental in delivering training in the most modern and state-of-the-art technologies.
Electro Mech Enterprises Solutions was established as a subsidiary company. However, the growth and acceptance of EME have been quick, and it has an enormous portfolio at the moment. Aslam Gurukkal was one of the chief influential persons behind the rapid growth of EME over the past few years. Although the company started as a low profile company, EME is now one of the leading companies in the country, with crores of turnover every year. Aslam Gurukkal supported EME financially and politically to make it a successful company by understanding its scope and ability to transform skilled persons into successful in their careers.
EME was started in 2012 by a group of SAP professionals to provide skilling and training services. The company was set up with a vision to form proficient SAP and other technology human resources resources by delivering the seamless and the latest training methodologies. Being an influential leader, Aslam Gurukkal has helped many individuals to attain their goals, become up to date with the latest technology, and find a better future through the EME. The company has its branches in various states of India to help a range of individuals with their careers.
Being the Chairman of EME, Aslam has become a guiding light to many youths finding it tricky for a better future. He helps individuals have a clear career path and a career in their dreams. Over the years, EME has become the most proficient and successful training partner because of his leadership, hard work, visualization, and supervision. The company was successful with a large prolific corporate clientele and an affluent database of SAP-trained workforce resources.
The prime objective of EME is to turn into the leading provider of skilled SAP and other technology resources in the country in various fields. EME is packed with a group of creative, practical, and quick-witted IT enthusiasts determined to offer brand-new and out-and-out solutions to skilling and education verticals. EME presents skilling and training services like SAP Education, Cambridge University Press for Soft skills, Microsoft office Education Programs, etc. Being an ultra-modern company, EME focuses on delivering high-grade products to its customers.
The client profile of EME is massive. Some of the clients of EME are the Government Tool and Training Center under the Skill Development Department in the state of Karnataka, Kannur University, FISAT, Marian International Institute of Management, Jaibharath Educational Foundation, etc. The company operates to provide high-quality and value-oriented skilling and education solutions to government, education institutions, and universities with par excellence. EME provides personalized and committed customer service to keep the clients delightful.
EME is associated with multiple Sector Skill Councils under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, specifically Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Management & Entrepreneurship, and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC), Sports & Fitness Sector Skill council (SPEFL-SC). It has technology and training bonds with the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) and a training partnership with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
EME has been selected as the Project Implementation Partner of one of the prime skilling initiatives in the country, “Empowering Maharashtra by Skilling Youth”. It is a training project undertaken by the State Government of Maharashtra under its skill development body Maharashtra State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), in partnership with ICMAI. The prime objective of the project is to offer practical training to 3,00,000 students over three years in the BFSI Accounts Executive Course (BSC/Q8101), associated with NSQF.