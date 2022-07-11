Astra introduces a grant program for developers to build on an extended version of Metaverse

With the emergence of the Metaverse, many trends have surfaced. One of them is gamification — the use of game mechanics in an experience which creates a compelling, engaging, and rewarding user experience. This new trend has brought about massive changes to the industry, like more complex storylines with well-animated 3D environments. Moreover, it has accommodated a more diverse audience by including shortened learning curves and quick immersion tactics.
Astra, a blockchain platform for entertainment and gaming, is taking a novel approach to bringing something revolutionary through experimentation and invention. By stepping beyond the confines of the gaming industry, they are getting the Metaverse into the real world. This will allow the massive adoption of VR and AR in a way that mixes virtual and augmented reality, both in the game world and in reality.
Astra's powerful underlying technology is a 3D blockchain platform designed to be the foundation of a new era of virtual entertainment. It fosters real-life experiences within the gaming ecosystem. Gamers will be able to interact with their games and real-life character counterparts around the world while sharing data among themselves. This will bring more creativity, interaction, and socialization to games. In turn, this will accelerate the growth of the whole community.
From NFT games to attending virtual events, Astra's blockchain platform brings new dimensions to the gaming industry. This all is possible through its multichain metaverse. All the game data is hosted on a high-performance 3D blockchain. It promises massive growth and the ample adoption of virtual and augmented reality by players. Astra's 3D blockchain technology can be used in many ways to support the entertainment industry. It can be used as a platform for NFT games, virtual events, or even traditional retail. This will help solve the problems of cost and scalability in the gaming and entertainment verticals.
To further develop the platform, Astra has also announced its Grant Program. The grant, worth $250,000, will go to developers or makers with excellent gaming or entertainment projects. This program is created to accelerate the Astra ecosystem's growth and incentivizes innovators to develop new and compelling experiences. Developers can use this scheme to boost their projects and explore new possibilities on Astra’s platform.
Astra’s venture into the crypto world is significant. Though Astra hasn’t been around for very long, they have already made a substantial impact on the virtual world through its wide range of products. They are currently focusing on smart cities and the blockchain use case to enhance gamers' lives. The fact that more and more people are seeking out immersive experiences affects the growth of the virtual world. In turn, this influences the development of the real world. Astra hopes to create a new world full of diversity and creativity and allow players to interact with one another in real life.