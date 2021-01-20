Astrology for business: by top astrologer in India, Dr. Vinay Bajrangi

India has become the 3rd largest start-up ecosystem in the world and trends reflect that more and more youngsters are inclined to start their own venture instead of working for someone else. However, we often see businesses going into losses even when the owner invests enough money and time into building it up. In case of such happenings, mind often wanders towards the reason behind this unexplained loss or failure. Deccan Herald spoke to Dr. Vinay Bajrangi, one of the top astrologers in India. He decoded many important points of astrology for business, how to get success in business and how to avoid losses in business, all reading from a birth chart. His transparent advice on business using astrology gives you straightway answers to many of queries that a person would have. Read the excerpt as below
Q – Can astrology suggest which is the right business for a person?
Dr. Vinay Bajrangi (DVB): Astrology, or your birth-chart/horoscope is well-equipped to tell you whether or not you will find success in business. The specific branch of astrology that deals with this is called ‘Business Astrology.” A good Business Astrologer will help you identify, not just which business you should invest in, but also when to invest in it. The astrologer will consult your charts namely Hora (D-2), Dashmansha (D-10), and the Shashtiamsha (D-60), in order to predict the suitable business prospects for you. The 10th, 7th, 6th, 2nd and 12th houses in your birth-chart are specific business houses, which will help you, find out the extent to which you will find success in the chosen venture. It is easy to find a preferable business as per astrology. An experienced astrologer will be able to tell you about the success or failure of your business as well as the causes and solutions of everything that is happening with you as a businessman.
Q - Who can be the best business astrologer?
DVB – Becoming an astrologer is hard work, which requires lot of patience. Not everybody can be a good business astrologer but only someone who has done a deep, meticulous study of enough number of birth-charts will be able to claim to be a competent business astrologer. Moreover, a good business astrologer needs to be a good counsellor as well because a client should receive a wholesome advice and not half-baked solutions to his or her problems. Aside from being aware of the latest business trends, an astute business astrologer should be able to calculate the strength of the Laxmi Yoga in your horoscope. Business astrologer should not only see native’s birth chart but also have acumen to assess potential of any business, like many businesses are spontaneous, circumstantial and may not live long.e.g many businesses like Sanitizers or PPE kits which boomed suddenly due to noble Covid, may not have that kind of potential in long run. So it the essential quality of any business astrologer to assess the life for which a business will live.
Q – Does a birth chart indicate combinations for business?
DVB: Yes there are specific planetary combination for business in a horoscope. One can see them with a little knowledge of astrology also but more important is to assess the time when such combinations will fructify. Also many say “which zodiac sign is best in business “. Let me tell you that there is no specific zodiac sign for success in business. Though your birth-chart can indicate the work that would suit you the best, success in business is possible only if you have“potent business yoga” in your horoscope. However, that is not the end. The Business Yoga needs to fructify or mature at the right time, only then will you be able to gain the optimum benefit from it. Despite clients having good combination for a successful business in their horoscopes, success may still elude them because it hasn’t yet matured. Further such combinations for business need to be cross checked with their compatibility with people who will join you in business. It may look a strange statement but it is a must.
Q – Can astrology really help a person in business success?
DVB: Success of a business depends upon your horoscope and your business astrologer will be able to identify that for you. To start with, a business astrologer tells you about the correct type of business to choose in order to gain the maximum profit. Additionally, business astrology also guides you about how and when to expand or start your business. Some more factors whether to do business with borrowed or own funds, with whom to do business, alone or partner with some are other factors on which the right business astrologer should take into account. Am sure once you get advice on above factors , business success is with you.
Q – Can business astrology predict the success or failure of business?
DVB: Apart from predicting the success or failure of your business, business astrology can even tell you about the specific reason and time for your business’ failure. For starters, you may have started your business on the wrong date or time as per your birth chart. Moreover, you may have chosen the wrong profession or sector to do business in. You may have joined business with wrong people , your poor leadership qualities, weak skills to deal with employees & workers, lack of concentration, your irregular financial habits, greed to over expand, poor calculations and financial acumen, weak presentation or winning argument capabilities & like that there are many traits of business failures that can be seen from a businessman’s horoscope.
Q – How does a horoscope help select lucky business name?
DVB: Business name is absolutely important for the success of your business because the amount of power that your business derives from the first letter of your business name is significant. Let me bring you in on a secret – Repeated use of syllables of your business name could actually activate the right Nakshatra to guide your business. So, you can understand the power of a business name selected after consulted an experienced business astrologer or a numerologist. Repetition of your business name in speech can uplift the right Nakshatra, thus bringing stabilization, prosperity and success in your business dealings. On the other hand, if a business name is selected without due diligence, it remains flawed, thus reversing any positive impact of astrology on your business.
Q – Can I find out about a preferable business idea as per astrology?
DVB – In the past two decades of my professional career, I have seen innumerable people going for bad business ideas and losing everything they once had. Such observations have reaffirmed my belief in business astrology from time to time. I have told you earlier that an experienced business astrologer would not only tell you about the most suitable business idea to follow. He or she will also guide you away from an unsuitable business idea, thus saving you from huge losses. Thus, it is quite possible to find out your preferable business idea as per astrology. That is the job of an honest business astrologer. Let me explain in detail – out of the total 12 houses in your horoscope, four influence business yoga for success in business. Consulting a business astrologer and then taking an informed decision regarding your career would save you the heartbreak later on. Additionally, there is no discrimination between advice for a business start-up or an established business. Predictions for a start-up are not different from that for an established business. Both require equally meticulous studying of the birth-chart/horoscopes. The only difference is that of the horoscopes, that different from individual to individual.
Q – How can business astrology make a prediction for new business?
DVB – It is basically the planetary movement of your horoscope that decides your business prospects. Whether you are going for a new business or seeking to expand an older one, an experienced business astrologer will have no trouble finding our exact prospects for you by reading your charts. Personally, I suggest that you should analyse different aspects of your client’s horoscope before working out a solution or advice. By different aspects, I mean the D-12 and D-60 (Dwadasmansha and Shastiamsha). Both these reveal the client’s exact prospects of running a business successfully.
Q – Can astrologer advise on online business ideas also?
DVB – You would be amazed to find out that in business astrology, a particular planet, Rahu, actually governs the prospects regarding the online business. This is the reason why online businesses also know no geographical boundaries. If you have a prominent presence of Rahu in your birth-chart, you are likely to succeed in an online business. Rahu’s support sees to it that a client flourishes as an online businessperson. Through his or her deeper understanding and enough experience, it is quite possible for a business astrologer to reveal to you the kind of online business that will suit you most.
Q – Is business astrology different for woman?
DVB – Though a man’s horoscope is different from that of a woman, business astrology doesn’t discriminate between the two, an experienced business astrologer takes the things at the face value and doles out his advice professionally. However, I must admit that there are different ways to read the horoscope of each. While the focal planet of a woman’s horoscope is Mars, the same is Venus for a man’s horoscope. Therefore, predicting business ideas for a woman client are going to be slightly different than what would be predicted in case of a male client.
