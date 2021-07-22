At amFAR 2021, Infinity8.io and Sacha Jafri make NFT history

As cameras flashed at the 27th amFAR gala at the Cannes Film Festival 2021 in the south of France, one star shone brightly: Sacha Jafri, the world's second best-selling living artist ever. The lavish gala celebrated its 27th edition with Sharon Stone as host, and Alicia Keys delivered a stunning performance in a continued effort to raise funds for AIDS research.
The 27th edition of one of the festival's most anticipated nights was a smaller, more intimate affair than previous years, with the exclusive guest-list reduced from 900 to 400 people with COVID-19 protocols in place.
Sacha's live painting and a presale of his open edition NFT followed the performance. As some buyers left to return to their penthouse suites, the auction began what would be the event's grand finale. Despite the fact that some had already left, Sacha, along with billionaire philanthropist Javed Fiyaz, co-founder of Infinity8.io, sold just over 1,500 units for a total of 750,000 euros ($950,000) in less than one minute.
Scott Fletcher, a tech entrepreneur and cryptocurrency investor, not only bought all 1,500 editions, but also won the auction for the artist's live painting for over a million euros. Sacha raised over 1.75 million euros in total, with 100% of the proceeds from the NFT sale and physical print going to Aids and Covid 19 research.
The NFT sale, which was done in collaboration with Javed Fiyaz and his charity-focused NFT platform, infinity8.io, outsold an Andy Warhol Mickey Mouse piece, which raised 375,000 euros ($442,702), a Chopard 18-karat white gold diamond, and a Michael Kagan Astronaut, which sold for 400,000 euros ($472,215.60). Not only did Sacha take the top spot in terms of funds raised, but this open edition NFT was only the pre-sale.
Fans of the artist will have the chance to take their hands on this open edition NFT from the 22nd July to Monday the 27th. This will be one of the biggest launches of NFT this year, which will use the Infinity8 NFT platform. The price begins at EUR 635.30 per unit in the first 30 minutes and will increases to EUR 1,000 per unit after 60 minutes of the listing. The price will continue to increase for this NFT until the end of the auction.
About Infinity8
Infinity8.io is the first-ever Philanthropic NFT marketplace to build a bridge between fine art and digital art and this will support great masters and promote new talents.