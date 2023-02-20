Athulya Senior Care takes a bold step to provide palliative care services for seniors in South India

Athulya Senior Care, a leading senior care centre, has partnered with Pallium India to launch palliative care services in the organized senior care sector across South India.
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20: Athulya Senior Care, a leading senior care centre, has partnered with Pallium India to launch palliative care services in the organized senior care sector across South India. This partnership is an essential move to address the growing need for specialized palliative care services in India, where access to palliative care is limited. Less than 2% of India's population has access to this critical service, which has become an increasing concern given the ageing population and the rising prevalence of serious health-related suffering in the country.
Speaking at a press conference held today, Mr. Srinivasan G, Founder & CEO of Athulya Senior Care, expressed his pride in the company for being the first comprehensive senior care centre in South India to offer palliative care services for seniors. He said, "Palliative care is expected to become a critical sector for senior care centres in India. With our partnership with Pallium India, we aim to provide the best possible care to our patients and their families."
The training of doctors, nursing staff, and other key members at all Athulya Senior Care centres will be provided by Pallium India, focusing on pain and symptom management, end-of-life care, and communication skills, among other essential areas. Dr. Sreedevi Warrier, Head of the Education and Skill-building division of Pallium India, said, "Our goal is to make Palliative Care accessible to all who need it. By working with Athulya Senior Care, we are bringing this critical service to senior citizens in South India and training the clinical team to provide the highest quality care."
Palliative care is not restricted to those at the end of life and is recommended to be initiated at the time of diagnosis. It also aims to reduce overall health-related suffering for patients and families living with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions. The absence of palliative care services in healthcare institutions, especially in the private sector, is a major challenge, particularly for working families.
Mr. Srinivasan added, "We are committed to expanding our reach and providing this service to senior citizens in new cities soon. We believe that access to Palliative Care should not be limited by geography or financial constraints, and we will continue to work towards this goal. "The launch of palliative care services by Athulya Senior Care marks a significant step forward in bringing specialized care to seniors in need in India and underscores the company's commitment to providing high-quality care to its seniors.
