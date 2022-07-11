Atlanta Tech Park-based spin-off MAGISNAT researches the Mediterranean diet and eating disorders

On the afternoon of June 23, 2022, the launch event of the innovative American spin-off MAGISNAT (https://magisnat.com/), based at Atlanta Tech Park (107 Technology Parkway, Suite 801, PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA 30092), was held.
It is important to give due prominence to this prestigious location in the U.S., thanks to which this new entity is able to grow and develop both scientifically and corporately. Atlanta Tech Park is also helping it to develop its research projects and to lay the foundation for a thriving and constructive growth in the U.S. market.
MAGISNAT presentation was also hosted in a prestigious seat, that is the Press Room of the Italian Chamber of Deputies in Rome. It was the first time that such an important institutional body has decided to host an event of scientific importance, and in which the Mediterranean diet and research on natural molecules were the protagonists.
The event was broadcast live both on the official YouTube channel of the Italian House of Deputies and, at the same time, at the Large Café in Atlanta Tech Park: this allowed the birth of this new reality to be shown to the American public as well.
This event was attended by leading American and Italian Professors and Researchers, who specialize in the study of certain pathologies and in research on natural molecules.
Their collaboration is crucial, as they contribute to reach MAGISNAT’s goals, such as: the sponsorship of the two Hydroxytyrosol-based dietary supplements, the organization of research projects on polyphenols to be used in different areas, the development of patents (for example, an already approved and very relevant patent is the one on Hydroxytyrosol, plus other two—one on the lipoedema-related gene AKR1C1 and the other on Lactobacillus Reuteri in radiotherapy patients—are currently in the process of approval), and, finally, the importance of the Mediterranean diet in the treatment of numerous pathologies.
Among the American figures who animated the conference we can name: Professor Stephen T. Connelly, University of California, known for his important studies on natural molecules and Alzheimer’s disease; Professor Jonh Paul SanGiovanni, BIO5 Institute & School of Nutritional Sciences and Wellness at the University of Arizona, who is working on studies on certain nutrient constituents of the Mediterranean diet that are of essential importance in dealing with conditions of retinal degeneration; Professor Peng Jin, Emory University of Atlanta, who focused on the importance of natural molecules in the treatment of certain diseases; and finally Professor Karen L. Herbst, Department of Medicine of the University of Arizona, who is devoting herself to the study of lipoedema, highlighting how the Mediterranean diet is among the possible treatments for this condition.
On the other hand, among the Italian professors who participated in the event it is essential to name: Professor Benedetto Falsini, Institute of Ophthalmology at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Rome, who is working on nutrition in hereditary retinal degeneration; Professor Amerigo Iaconelli, Department of Internal Medicine at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Rome, who is an expert on the Mediterranean diet and its importance for people’s well-being; Professor Sandro Michelini, San Giovanni Battista Hospital, Rome, whose research has succeeded in discovering the first lipedema gene; and Professor Pietro Chiurazzi, University Polyclinic Foundation “A. Gemelli”, Medical Genetics, Rome, who is working on the study of fragile X syndrome.
Each professor exhaustively and precisely shared and illustrated their researches on the usage of natural molecules for preventive purposes in a very delicate context, that is the one of diseases of genetic origin and related to eating disorders (e.g. anorexia, obesity, lymphedema, and lipoedema).
There are still many more things that MAGISNAT has set out to do, but this event was the first step toward important and interesting collaborations between American and Italian research, for example the partnership with Emory University in Atlanta, whose main goals are the patients’ wellbeing, the betterment of society, and the development of scientific research.