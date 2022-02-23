Audrey Victoria Explains the Importance of Knowing Why Passion Differs From Purpose

February 23: Passion and purpose are not strangers to everyday life; they often feature words of encouragement and guidance to success. According to Audrey Victoria, though people have been exposed to these two words, many still can’t differentiate between them. Audrey Victoria explains that passion is very closely linked to you, and purpose is about those around you.
The words passion and purpose carry so much weight, but they are tricky to find. Audrey Victoria recommends that you pause to think about your life and whether you are pursuing your passion and living your purpose. When questions about passion arise, many people shy away because they haven’t found the answer yet. Audrey Victoria notes that you will find your purpose once you are on the path of your passion.
Passion
Your passion is the energy that exudes, the fire that pushes you to accomplish certain things in life. Audrey Victoria explains that many people spend a long time looking for what drives them. When you find something you cannot imagine giving up on, that is a passion that you need to pursue. Audrey Victoria also states that passion is a potent driving force since it means you found what you love doing. It can compel you out of your comfort zone and hand you control of your life. It prepares you for greatness once you trust in your capabilities.
Purpose
Purpose becomes the reason behind your passion. Audrey Victoria says this is the grounding factor that answers the ‘why’ question. Where passion helps you find what you love, purpose answers why you pursue it. Chasing your purpose is more than just for yourself but also for those around you. When it is found, you impact others, there is a reason behind the passion, and that is how you thrive.
Passion and purpose play off each other, and it is essential to understand how each one fits in and affects your life.