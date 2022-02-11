Austin Dotson Inspires Many with His Digital Creations in Fitness

February 11: With the incredible rise of the social media world in the past few decades, its influence on the masses is nothing to undermine. Facets such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter have a sort of chokehold on the coming generations in a way that can intimidate some more traditional individuals. However, what if this chokehold is more of a leash of inspiration? Could the power of digital creation be used for good rather than solely marketing and hate? Yes, it can, and Austin Dotson shows just how it can be done.
Dotson was born in October 1991 in the sunny city of Carson, California. From a young age, he had an unwavering passion for fitness and perfecting himself holistically. Now boasting an impressive 550,000 Instagram followers, Austin has carried his childhood dreams to their fullest potential. In posting jaw-dropping workout routines (seriously, check them out!) alongside routines for beginners and anyone of any level trying to get into fitness, Dotson has moved the media industry into the direction of good. His notable style of incorporating martial arts into his workouts has not only brought to light the magic of working out, but the dying tradition of true martial arts. His videos are all marked by their professional quality and information, as well as their catchy tunes!
Delving further into Dotson’s past, he explained to us how football unlocked his confidence in himself and his athleticism. All throughout his education, Austin played football for his school teams, becoming a hall-of-famer for his teams. Despite a rough home life, Dotson found peace and passion in the sport, which has translated to his character now. Rather than letting go of his dreams when his parents were unable to meet the financial requirements of his collegiate education, Dotson proved to the universities that he would be a star player for them. Landing a deal with Sacramento State University, he pursued both his degree and his sport. After getting drafted into a professional arena league and winning numerous tournaments for two years, Dotson retired and moved on with his life.
To make ends meet, Austin took up a 9-to-5 at a mortgage company, which pushed him to his lowest point in life. The unfulfilling lifestyle of a white-collar worker took its toll, and Dotson found refuge in substance abuse. Hitting the bottom of the barrel when he was arrested for a DUI on the way to a Christmas gathering, it seemed as if there was no end to his tragedies. With a daughter to support, court fees to pay, and no way out, Dotson felt hopeless.
Dotson specifically recalls the day this changed– January 3rd, 2017. After a long look in the mirror, Dotson decided to take his life into his hands and consistently work for a better future. Shedding his substance addictions, filing for unemployment, and sparing enough to obtain a cheap gym membership, he began his journey to self-fulfillment. Training daily, he gained experience and a new drive for working out and eating right. These skills earned him a position as a behavioral therapist, which gave him the funds necessary to support his daughter. This journey was so unforgettably changing, that Austin had to share.
Now, with his social media accounts with nearly a million followers, Dotson single-handedly inspires the masses to do best for themselves. With mounting press coverage on his story of triumph, the inspirational sensation he truly is has been brought to light. Brand deals with Gym Shark and Men’s Health Magazine are only the beginning for Dotson, and we eagerly wait what is to come next.
