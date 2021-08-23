Author and Medical Scholar Hanna Shanar explains his journey and motivation

Being a medical student requires you to be dedicated, diligent and hardworking to succeed. You invite exciting experiences as a medical student and are likely to go through some of the most challenging times of your life. At the same time, it is essential to focus on things that are not tested on exams, all while keeping up with the academic rigors. Students like Hanna Shanar, who has been continuously putting efforts into being a bright student in the medical field, is determined to make a difference in the world by improving health care. He hopes one day to be a leading innovator in the field.
How did Hanna Shanar start his journey in the medical field?
Hanna Shanar is a second-generation Palestinian American male. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, he grew up with his parents and siblings. Shanar started his scientific journey when he was younger. He began focusing on biomedical research during high school and knew that he wanted to be a doctor and help people. As an undergraduate student, he conducted cardiac metabolism research published in the American Journal of Cardiology. After the work he assisted in was published, he knew that his genuine interest in medicine would take him to new heights. Now, Hanna is currently a second-year student at Nova Southeastern University Dr Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
What are the other fields in which Hanna Shanar wants to contribute?
Hanna learned early in medical school that a student’s success depends on dedication and hard work. With this in mind, he spent the majority of his time watching lectures, reviewing, studying, memorizing, and preparing for examinations, so that he could become a competent physician. Apart from being a medical student, Hanna Shanar is an author who plans to publish his book by the end of August, 2021. Studying to become a doctor is both physically and mentally demanding. However, Hanna Shanar has been working on this book for three years and has finally completed his work while balancing his studies. His efforts have not gone unnoticed, and he hopes that the readers won’t be disappointed by the final result. Studying medicine and still devoting time to other activities was not easy, but Hanna managed to do it.
What are the goals and plans of Hanna Shanar?
Hanna Shanar is a second-year medical student with a passion for research. During his free time, he enjoys studying the human body and how it functions. He has big dreams to become a cardiologist and contribute to bettering millions of lives through improving the health care system. He wants to be able to research and potentially publish his future endeavors. He hopes to work as a cardiologist, but also wants to contribute to the literature of medicine, philosophy, and theology