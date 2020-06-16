Author Keishorne Scott: The Man Turning Pain Into Purpose

Keishorne Scott is a husband of 6 years, father of a beautiful baby girl, author, celebrity heartbreak coach, and speaker. It’s been an interesting journey for Mr. Scott.
Keishorne built his brand from scratch. At 22, he became a bestselling author. At 29, he became a husband. At 30, he became a father. At 27, he started his first company from scratch, Keishorne Scott LLC, offering his services for speaking, workshops, conferences, seminars, and resources to those who needed help through healing, giving people motivation and inspiration, through a raw dynamic message.
Keishorne made his fair share of mistakes like most young men from areas like where he grew up. Many of his childhood friends are serving life sentences in prison. Although Keishorne was introduced to the street life at an early age, he finally found his way to become the man he is today. When he found his calling and his wife, he allowed passion and love to change his life. His wife was not willing to be with a man who wouldn’t live up to his true God given potential. That tough love pushed Keishorne to be more and to do more.
A self-taught master of service, Keishorne teaches as he learns. He first became known for his love, relationship, and heartbreak advice on social media. Keishorne teaches us how to pull back the curtain on what is broken in our lives and face the truth in order to let go, and move on completely.
By combining all of his gifts and talents Keishorne became a bestselling author, heartbreak coach, and renowned speaker. Keishorne also became the executive life coach for several fortune 500 companies and has coached dozens of celebrity clients. His message comes from his mess. Keishorne believes that we all are coaches because we’ve all learned life lessons that can help someone else in need. Following his passion also took him around the world as a highly sought- after speaker. Keishorne has spoken in two other continents and over 10 different countries and counting. Keishorne was able to accomplish these feats by the tender age of 30. What amazing accomplishments.
Keishorne has spoken at many schools, colleges, and universities worldwide. Through his social media platforms he became well-known for his love and relationship advice and viral videos, leading him to gain millions of followers, media coverage, and views worldwide. He is changing lives all over the world.
Keishorne is a very influential author and coach, and he is taking his passion and gifts online and offline to inspire, encourage and uplift men and women about love, healing, relationships, self-esteem, and wholeness.
Keishorne’s work is all over the internet and easy to find. You can follow him on Instagram and Facebook @Keishornescott, purchase his book on Amazon, or visit his website http://www.keishornescott.com/
