Author Sankhadeep Mondal Debuts Non-fiction with ‘Mastering Your Mindset’

Sankhadeep Dutta Mondal’s debut non-fiction ‘Mastering Your Mindset,’ is essential to anyone who seeks to achieve their peak potential. The book contains various quotes, thoughts, and anecdotes from his experience with various personal development techniques.
The book emphasises the need for people to master their mind, thus, allowing them to control their fate. The author wants his readers to challenge themselves and broaden their minds’ horizons to allow one to think differently.
‘Mastering Your Mindset’ is a reflection of the author’s personal experiences with self-growth and discovering his mind’s potential. “Many people suffer throughout their lives because they remain held captive by a self-defeating mindset,” explained Sankhadeep. “I wanted to share what I learned from my journey. We need to understand how much power we have within us that lies dormant. And all of this goes to waste because most people don’t recognise them or are unaware of its existence.”
The book also contains tried-and-tested methods and mental hacks that will allow the reader to understand and try different ways to approach thinking. The idea here is to bring happiness and prosperity into our own lives. “The bottom line here is that the quality of our lives depends on the quality of our thoughts. This is why it is incredibly important to master our mindset because that is precisely what decides how our life will turn out to be,” added the author. Through this book, Sankhadeep wishes to convey to his readers that our lives are a manifestation of the thoughts that the mind nurtures.
It isn’t surprising that the author chose to debut with this book. Hailing from Kolkata, Sankhadeep has always been experiencing success in one way or the other. As a student, he excelled in his studies and topped his classes. After completing his graduation, Sankhadeep ventured into the world of finance as an entrepreneur in partnership with a friend in Mumbai. What is more is that he recently founded his Ed-tech start-up called ‘The Learning Curve', to equip people with requisite skills like Spoken English and Personal Finance Management. With all these experiences, it is no wonder that Sankhadeep proceeded to jot down what he learned. His book has also been featured in the World Book Fair, 2021.
When the Author realised he had something worthwhile to communicate to the world and benefit people, he just had to go ahead and write his book. He further added, “I hope my book can bring about a positive impact on my readers. It is my mission to touch and change people’s lives positively through my books or business and through whatever work I will embark on in the future.”
‘Mastering Your Mindset’ carves a path for one in which they are allowed to dream big, overcome fears and develop a powerful belief system. Besides mastering the mind, the book also serves as a guide for the reader to achieve financial independence and arm themselves with a unique perspective to be happy, wealthy, and productive.
This book is a by-product of the author’s intensive research into personal development through numerous books and interviews with successful people from different fields of work. It also includes how he applied these methods in his life and brought about a complete transformation for the better.
Sankhadeep, who is just 23 years old, is currently working on his next book and soon hopes to experiment with fiction writing. He also urges budding authors to read as much as they can and also write any idea that they truly believe in. “Do not aim for perfection, instead focus on how you perform and create value for your readers. And, keep writing.”
Apart from writing, Sankhadeep is also trained in Classical Music and he plays the Tabla, which he has performed on big stages like Nazrul Mancha and Mohit Maitra Mancha.
For More information on the Sankhadeep Mondals book, please visit : https://tinyurl.com/MasteringMindset