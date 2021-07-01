"Automotive industry is preparing itself for a revolution," says Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, CEO of MHD ACERE

A strong change is evident and leaders have to prepare for the challenges that are evident in the future. Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani has been in the automotive industry for a long time and is presently the CEO of Mohsin Haider Darwish Group's — MHD ACERE, which is the sole distributor of many global automobile brands. The man who has brought renowned names like McLaren Automotive, ABB EV Chargers and Varta Batteries to Oman sheds light on what changes are in store for the automotive industry in coming times. "Heading an automotive company is not an easy task as there is cut-throat competition within the sector, but now it's supposed to get even tougher as drastic technological changes backed by shifting customer preferences are going to take a toll on the existing business models. Therefore, we as industry leaders have to be well-prepared and keep ourselves ready to embrace the futuristic changes," informs Bahrani.
According to Bahrani, a revolution is on the cards in the automotive industry which will change its future. Experts predict that the future will see the dominance of electric vehicles and combustion engines will cease to exist. "Although it's not possible to know exactly how drastically the automotive industry will change in the future, but the ever-changing environmental pressures will definitely force industry leaders to change their business tactics to a great extent," says Bahrani. The transition to fully electrified vehicles would come into effect by 2030 and leaders of automotive companies have to be prepared and adapt to this change and failure on their part to stay at par with present technology of that time will take them years beyond resulting in business failure. Traditional automotive companies will face significant challenges with the ever-growing diffusion of advance technologies, according to industry experts.
MHD ACERE, which Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani leads, has already acknowledged this change and are setting up EV charging stations across Oman in collaboration with ABB. "The future of vehicles is electric, and we are preparing ourselves to embrace the change well in advance by foraying into this market before time," says the industry veteran before signing off.