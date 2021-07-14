Ava Aashna Chopra to create ripples in industry with her creative approach

Being an influencer in today’s era is not as easy as it sounds. It requires one to have precision in their field and a never-ending knack of creativity to keep bringing something new to the table. Harbouring it all is the exemplary artist from Singapore, Ava Aashna Chopra who has been forever driven to work in the field of content creation and has aced it totally!
Working with premium and elite brands in the Middle East and Asia that includes Dolce and Gabbana, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, Christian Louboutin and Max Mara, Aashna is a runway model who when walks the ramp leaves a breathtaking imprint behind her. Leaving people in awe of her, she is the only Southeast Asian model to be on the cover of L'Officiel in Europe. Not only that, Aashna has also made an appearance on the cover of Cosmopolitan Malaysia for their inaugural couples issue with Indonesian superstar Miller Khan.
Talking about her long term vision in the industry, Aashna says, “I understand how easily people get influenced by people on the internet these days. With my niche of work I strive to motivate the youth today, especially the ladies, to be comfortable in their bodies and believe that their dreams of breaking into the fashion industry are not unattainable.” “Modelling is not an easy task, I understand. But with a strong will and an inherent confidence you will not even know how flawlessly you will be sparkling in every ensemble you adorn yourself in. All you need is to know that you can do it and no one can stop you”, she further added.
Unlike others, she knew what she wanted to pursue in future when she was just nine years old. She had no idea it would pave the route for her future profession. She did her first shot in Singapore when Disney Channel Asia debuted, and she has since moved on to the high fashion world.
In future, she intends to utilise her platform to advocate for things she cares about, such as female empowerment and the abolition of illegal wildlife goods. She co-founded the Act For Hope Initiative in 2015, and in support of the Concern India Foundation, she staged a gala dubbed Camera, Catwalk, and Canvas, which brought together some of the biggest stars in the Indian fashion and arts world. The charitable trust provides assistance to young women and girls who have been abused.
Currently, she's also a WildAid advocate, seeking to convince people not to buy illegal or unsustainable wildlife goods. She just launched an anti-shark fin soup campaign after learning how popular it is in her native Asia.
With such a creative approach towards both her career and life, she is undoubtedly on her way to create ripples in the industry. Stay tuned to her instagram and keep getting a regular update on what the commendable lady is about to do!