Avenir Technology exploring into new horizons through their new project "Dream Walker"

A brainchild of innovation with the ability to capture travelogues and narrate along with stories, Dream Walker is a popular web portal ( https://dreamwalker.tv/ ) for and among the communities of people who like taking long vacations or a short rendezvous.
Dream Walker is a vision that was put into action by Avenir Technology the day it was envisaged. This idea to visually transport viewers in the comfort of their home came to Irshad M Hassan who combined with this idea, his capability to perform and establish. “There is a traveller in everyone. Our souls have been embedded with a soft spot to the enchanting views our world provides. Nature has always inspired and refreshed us. Through Dream Walker, I believe we can take you on a journey that will inspire, refresh and touch your soul” says Irshad M Hassan, the founder of Avenir Technology. Irshad has been successfully constructing his entrepreneurial empire since 2015. Avenir Technology is one of the leading media companies with its headquarters in Sharjah, UAE. It has been helping creators and content owners to connect and succeed in today's digital and interconnected world since its establishment in the industry.
Dream Walker provides a surreal experience, taking the viewers on a natural visual bliss, opening a door of opportunities to transform one’s senses. The dream behind this venture is to make Dream Walker a portal for travellers to share their experiences along with visual imagery. It is an experience tailor made for people who believe that dreams the ones that does not allow you to sleep.
Avenir Technology is a company that grass rooted from a humble background, and has grown over the years into an indispensable part of the media industry. Through this new venture, the establishment aims to open up the field of travel to provide opportunities and experiences. Dream Walker has in a span of six months covered over 20 places, capturing professional travelogue footage and bringing to audiences, the surrealistic experience of travel.
It has captured many social media platforms and OTT Platforms. The channel has by far covered many trips ranging from Illikkalkallu, Kalvari Mount, Thommankuthu Waterfalls, Iringole Kavu to even the Munnar Tiger Cave.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77bLyiggRLU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtXb85xblWk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbR_tRLEA58
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8FW6-d-MyA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRJJH_6LUyg
Dream Walker invites its viewers to audiovisual spectate of picturesque views and an era of exploration, capturing along with it, the taste of travelogues. Guaranteed entertainment to women who wish to cherish the candid moments of adventure, Dream Walker will truly be a dream come true.
Access to arts is intrinsic to a high quality of life. Nature’s artistic brilliance has yet to be unveiled. There are places on this earth, waiting to tell their intriguing story. Dream Walker has embarked on its journey to explore into nature’s heart and bring to life the escapades you dream about.