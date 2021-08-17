Avoiding Mediocrity: Featuring Celia Smith

Just up until a few years ago, Celia Smith's vision was just an idea. In her vlog to one of her more recent trips to Jamaica, she talks about the 4 things that were requirements for her to bring her vision to life:
1. find your purpose
2. take continuous action to make it happen
3. close your mind to any negative influence
4. finding an accountable alliance and network that has the same vision as you
Let's take a closer look at these key factors that help turn a dream into reality.
Finding your purpose: think about the things you love to do and find a way to bring value to others through these gifts so it can be monetized.
For Celia, those things consisted of photography and traveling. She found a way to combine her interests while helping other like-minded individuals do the same.
The second one is key, everyday work towards your goal by taking some sort of action that benefits or compliments it. Ideas are important and a vital first step, however nothing can be accomplished if there are no steps taken towards your goal.
It’s surprising how everyone WANTS to become great, but very few are actually committed to doing the work it takes to become extraordinary.
Celia found a way to connect with other young entrepreneurs thru social media and created her own team of travelers. She continued to do this for every trip and built her own company by doing so.
“Owning and operating a company is not like having a 9-5 job, it’s like having a 4am-10pm passionate life where “work” is simply one of four elements embedded into those hours.”
Weekender Productions has brought so many individuals together through continuous hard work and implementation of ideas.
The next step is one of the hardest, yet most important: cutting out any toxic relationships, habits, or ideas that are not contributing to your vision.
Many of us doubt ourselves and what we are capable of actually achieving. Many of us have friends and family who don’t support our ambitions and hold us back. Many of us have been conditioned by our culture’s society of mediocre positions and massive, toxic consumption as a reward.
Celia was told by everyone that her ideas were crazy because no one had ever done that before.
But like any great innovator, the opinions, failed attempts, and challenges were not stronger than the ambition and commitment to fulfilling her purpose.
And finally, there is something magic that happens when you find like-minded individuals who promote and support your vision. Celia’s main goal was to bring other entrepreneurs so they can all grow interdependently.
During these trips, Celia has ‘Mastermind sessions’ which help discuss ideas and potential moves for members of Weekender Productions, along with personal branding consulting and content creation sessions. Bringing together a group of people who are moving towards a common goal helps accelerate and keep the pace for everyone involved.
Through these 4 steps, Celia has been able to create her successful business and help others do so as well. For more information or to embark with Celia Smith and her crew on their next adventure, visit:
www.WeekenderProductions.com